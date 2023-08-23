The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will conclude this week with the 2023 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The iconic course was built in 1908 and has served as the host of the Tour Championship continuously since 2004. The current FedEx Cup Playoffs format rewards golfers with as many as 10 bonus strokes based on where they currently rank in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler will have a two-shot lead over Viktor Hovland to begin the Tour Championship 2023 after the two battled to a thrilling finish at the BMW Championship last week.

Scheffler is the +140 (risk $100 to win $140) favorite in the 2023 Tour Championship odds but was in the same position last year and lost to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy begins the tournament three shots off the lead and is priced at +330 in this week's PGA Tour odds, while Hovland is priced at +500.

Top 2023 Tour Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Tour Championship 2023: Lucas Glover, who is in fifth place in the starting strokes format at 5-under par, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Glover has been one of the sleepers on the PGA Tour over the past few weeks, winning two tournaments to get to fifth place in the FedEx Cup standings. He won back-to-back titles at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this month.

However, Glover cooled off last week, finishing outside the top 20 at the BMW Championship when he shot 4-under par. He has missed the cut 11 times this season, including at the 3M Open at the end of July. Glover has not cracked the top 10 at a major championship since 2009, and the model does not expect him to contend at the Tour Championship this weekend.

Another surprise: Matt Fitzpatrick, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fitzpatrick has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 28-year-old Englishman is ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking and enters the week sitting 10th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he'll begin the tournament six shots behind Scheffler.

Fitzpatrick captured his first PGA Tour title and major championship with a victory at the 2022 U.S. Open and added a second tour win earlier this season at the RBC Heritage. He added four other top-10 finishes during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including a T-2 finish last week at the BMW Championship. Fitzpatrick has been top 40 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting the last four seasons and he could rocket up the leaderboard if he can get hot on the greens at East Lake. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Tour Championship picks

2023 Tour Championship starting score, odds

Scottie Scheffler (-10) +140

Rory McIlroy (-7) +330

Viktor Hovland (-8) +500

Jon Rahm (-6) +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4) +1600

Max Homa (-4) +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3) +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) +4000

Lucas Glover (-5) +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4) +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3) +4500

Brian Harman (-4) +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3) +7000

Russell Henley (-3) +7500

Tom Kim (-2) +11000

Sungjae Im (-2) +11000

Tony Finau (-2) +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3) +13000

Corey Conners (-2) +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1) +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E) +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2) +18000

Jordan Spieth (E) +18000

Jason Day (-1) +25000

Sam Burns (E) +30000

Taylor Moore (-1) +40000

Sepp Straka (E) +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E) +50000

Adam Schenk (-1) +50000

Nick Taylor (-1) +80000