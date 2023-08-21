Rory McIlroy will aim for back-to-back Tour Championship titles when he competes with the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings at East Lake Golf Club. McIlroy is starting at 7-under par in the staggered stroke format, sitting three strokes back of Scottie Scheffler (-10) and one stroke behind Viktor Hovland (-8). Scheffler has not missed a cut in 22 starts this season, and he is the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest 2023 Tour Championship odds. McIlroy (+330), Hovland (+500), and Jon Rahm (+800) are among the other 2023 Tour Championship contenders atop the PGA odds board.

Hovland is coming off a victory at the BMW Championship last week, moving from No. 7 to No. 2 in the rankings.

Top 2023 Tour Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Tour Championship 2023: Lucas Glover, who is in fifth place in the starting strokes format at 5-under par, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Glover has been one of the sleepers on the PGA Tour over the past few weeks, winning two tournaments to get to fifth place in the FedEx Cup standings. He won back-to-back titles at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this month.

However, Glover cooled off last week, finishing outside the top 20 at the BMW Championship when he shot 4-under par. He has missed the cut 11 times this season, including at the 3M Open at the end of July. Glover has not cracked the top 10 at a major championship since 2009, and the model does not expect him to contend at the Tour Championship this weekend.

Another surprise: Matt Fitzpatrick, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fitzpatrick has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He would have had a shot at winning the BMW Championship last week if not for Hovland's course-record 61 in the final round.

Fitzpatrick wound up finishing tied for second place at 15-under par, giving him a chance to contend for the Tour Championship this week. He posted a top 20 at the U.S. Open and a top 10 at the Masters earlier this season, so he has a knack for showing up in the biggest events of the year. Fitzpatrick ranks first on the PGA Tour in putting percentage from five feet, and his ability to avoid mistakes will keep him near the top of the leaderboard this weekend. See who else to pick here.

2023 Tour Championship starting score, odds

Scottie Scheffler (-10) +140

Rory McIlroy (-7) +330

Viktor Hovland (-8) +500

Jon Rahm (-6) +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4) +1600

Max Homa (-4) +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3) +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) +4000

Lucas Glover (-5) +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4) +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3) +4500

Brian Harman (-4) +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3) +7000

Russell Henley (-3) +7500

Tom Kim (-2) +11000

Sungjae Im (-2) +11000

Tony Finau (-2) +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3) +13000

Corey Conners (-2) +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1) +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E) +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2) +18000

Jordan Spieth (E) +18000

Jason Day (-1) +25000

Sam Burns (E) +30000

Taylor Moore (-1) +40000

Sepp Straka (E) +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E) +50000

Adam Schenk (-1) +50000

Nick Taylor (-1) +80000