The pairings are set for the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship, which is meaningful for a number of reasons. The first is that it's the final round of the week and will determine who wins one of the more prestigious golf tournaments of the season. The second is that there will be over $50 million handed out to 30 golfers on Sunday afternoon.

How that money gets divided up depends on how each golfer plays, of course. It looks likely that Viktor Hovland -- who leads Xander Schauffele by six shots and Collin Morikawa by seven -- is going to take home the $18 million first prize. What happens after that, though, is certainly in the air.

The next 12 golfers on the leaderboard are all separated by just six shots, and there will be plenty of movement throughout Round 4.

Hovland will try for the $18 million prize alongside Schauffele in the final twosome, but a handful of pairings before those two tee off are quite compelling. Tyrrell Hatton and Brian Harman will play together in a potential Ryder Cup matchup. Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatick will do the same in a potential Ryder Cup pairing.

Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay will play together late. So will Wyndham Clark and Jon Rahm and then Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa. Though it seems unlikely that all of those golfers are still in the mix to win the tournament, they're all certainly in the mix to make some noise as well as some cash at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

2023 Tour Championship tee times, Round 4 pairings

All times Eastern