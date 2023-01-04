Eight of the top 10 (and 17 of the top 20) players in the world begin the new year this week at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Welcoming the winners from a season ago and those who qualified for the Tour Championship, the Plantation Course at Kapalua will play the role of host for the 25th time.

Featuring vast elevation changes, fairways wider than some canyons and the largest greens on the PGA Tour, the pineapple plantation-turned-golf course will once again take center stage. Tucked away high up in the mountains of Maui, Hawaii, players will be forced to keep their foot on the gas as a birdie fest is all but likely to take place.

Last season's event saw record scoring as the windy conditions that typically protect the par 73 were nowhere to be found. With the winning score falling on 34 under, Cameron Smith was able to edge out then-world No. 1 Jon Rahm by a single stroke. Neither Smith nor the current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will be in action this week, leaving the door open for another elite player to kick off their year in fashion.

Scottie Scheffler can return to world No. 1 with a solo third place finish or better. Rahm looks to exact revenge from last season. Tony Finau aims to nab his fourth victory in his last eight starts. All these storylines and more have the potential to play out in the first PGA Tour event of 2023.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 2:15 - 10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 2:30 - 10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:45 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:45 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio