It's the latest elevated event on the PGA Tour schedule, so another loaded field is on tap for the 2023 Travelers Championship this week at TPC River Highlands. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, now ranked 13th in the world, is among 14 players from the world's top 20 in the 2023 Travelers Championship field. The top golfers will be heading across the country to Connecticut from the U.S. Open in Los Angeles. That means players making 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf picks will need to consider the effects of travel and the drain of playing in a major championship.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler all come in off some level of disappointment at LACC, so how will they react? And which ones can you trust for your 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf lineups? Caesars Sportsbook has Scheffler (6-1), Patrick Cantlay (9-1), Rahm (10-1) and McIlroy (10-1) listed as favorites in its 2023 Travelers Championship golf odds. Before you consider your 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you have to see the Travelers Championship fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a serious roll all season. At last week's U.S. Open, 14 of Holliman's picks -- and two of his longshots -- posted top-20 finishes, including the winner. Clark (70-1) had the longest odds among Holliman's main selections, and longshot pick Min Woo Lee (150-1) tied for fifth.

The expert also was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high" before he got his fifth major victory.

Holliman was all over Jason Day (18-1) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (17-2) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Rahm (15-2) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scheffler (+10-1) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers for the 2023 Travelers Championship. Holliman's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2023 Travelers Championship expert picks

Holliman isn't hesitating for a second to back Scheffler this week, though he will come with a heavy price. The 26-year-old still hasn't finished lower than 12th in a tournament since October and just posted his third straight top-three finish. Holliman says "he's well overdue for a victory," with his last one coming at the Players in March. Scheffler leads the tour in total driving and greens in regulation, and while his putter has been spotty, he had a great week at LACC. He simply ran out of time, and Clark didn't falter, and Holliman says he's "still clearly the man to beat."

At the same time, the expert is fading Cantlay, who has been steady but not spectacular. That also describes the 31-year-old's history at TPC River Highlands. Cantlay has finished in the top 25 six times in eight appearances but has never cracked the top 10. Holliman thinks he could do a little bit better here, predicting that "he'll crack the top 10 this time but probably won't win." Cantlay has seven top-10 finishes this season but hasn't won since the BMW Championship last August. The tournament's second favorite doesn't crack the top five in Holliman's rankings. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf rankings

For this week's Travelers Championship, Holliman is backing several underdogs in his 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf picks, including one massive longshot who comes in higher than 200-1. This veteran has been racking up top-25 finishes, and Holliman predicts a victory is coming his way. See who it is, and get all Holliman's fantasy golf picks picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the Travelers Championship 2023, and who are the top players to target for your 2023 Travelers Championship fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's fantasy golf rankings for the Travelers Championship, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.