The 2023 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, and only a handful of PGA Tour players have competed on the course before. They include Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, who helped Team USA win the 2017 Walker Cup on the historic course. Morikawa is one of several high-profile golfers with California ties, so bettors will have to weigh how that impacts their 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf lineups. With the usual stars like Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka chasing another major title, there are plenty of ways to set your 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings.

World No. 1 Scheffler (13-2), Masters winner Rahm (8-1) and PGA Championship victor Koepka (17-2) are the favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 U.S. Open golf odds. Hovland (10-1) was the runner-up to Koepka at Oak Hill and won two weeks later at the Memorial, so should he be an anchor for your 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Before you consider your 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you have to see the U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a serious roll all season. At the Memorial, more than half of Holliman's picks finished in the top 20, and so did 65-1 longshot Adam Scott. At the Charles Schwab, six of his top 10 picks finished 16th or better. The expert was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high" before he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Jon Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scottie Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers for the 2023 U.S. Open. Holliman's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2023 U.S. Open expert golf picks

One player Holliman is firmly beyond at LACC is Scottie Scheffler, though he will be a costly option. The world's top-ranked player has finished in the top five in four straight tournaments despite a balky putter. His last victory came in March, and Holliman told SportsLine "he's due for a victory." Scheffler hasn't finished lower than 12th since October and should be focused to get his second major victory. The 26-year-old has two victories this season. He leads the tour in scoring average and greens in regulation percentage, and is second in total driving.

On the other hand, Holliman barely has Rory McIlroy in his top 10, saying "he could win, or he could miss the cut." The Northern Irishman entered the final round in Toronto last week two shots off the lead. He finished five back, tied for ninth. That has been a pattern for McIlroy this season, as he ranks 135th on tour in final-round scoring average. McIlroy is the longest hitter on tour, but he ranks 189th in driving accuracy, hitting 51% of fairways. He also is 145th in greens in regulation and 87th in scrambling, and his putter has been cold, so LACC could be trouble. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings

For this week's U.S. Open, Holliman is backing several underdogs in his 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks, including one massive longshot who comes in at well over 100-1. This golfer's efficiency off the tee should put him in contention and he has been racking up high finishes. See who it is, and get all Holliman's fantasy golf picks picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 U.S. Open, and who are the top players to target for your 2023 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's fantasy golf rankings for U.S. Open 2023, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.