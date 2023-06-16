The 2023 U.S. Open continues Friday with three days of pristine golf remaining at Los Angeles Country Club. Hosting the nation's championship for the first time in 75 years, LACC saw some of the best golfers in the game post record-low numbers Thursday to create a stacked leaderboard that should be a ton of fun to watch over the ensuing 54 holes.

The expectation entering this 123rd playing of the U.S. Open was that Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka would duel with the rest of the start-studded field looking up at them. Scheffler sits five back of the leaders entering Round 2, but Rahm is further off pace and Koepka is actually flirting with the cut following his PGA Championship victory last month.

Instead, it is Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele out in front after making U.S. Open history by firing 62s in the first round. Those scores match the lowest ever in a major championship round with Branden Grace previously scoring 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship. Whether Fowler and/or Schauffele will be able to keep it up entering the weekend remains to be seen -- particularly with Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy pressing -- but all eyes will be on them Friday afternoon.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open from start to finish throughout the week as golfers vie for their share of a $20 million purse topped by a $3.6 million winner's payout. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 16

Round 2 start time: 9:40 a.m. [Tee times]

U.S. Open live stream: 9:40 a.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 11:13 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

11:13 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

4:43 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm



Afternoon TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 8-11 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)