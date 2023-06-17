The 2023 U.S. Open continues Saturday with two days of pristine golf remaining at Los Angeles Country Club. Record-low scores were the name of the game in the opening round, but LACC firmed up significantly making things much more difficult for players looking to make the cut. With Moving Day ahead, this is the final opportunity for golfers atop the leaderboard to make a play for lower numbers before the final 18 holes commence Sunday.

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy have stood out from the pack this week. Fowler set a U.S. Open scoring record at 130 through 36 holes with an absurd 18 birdies, four off the event record for most in an entire round. McIlroy, meanwhile, has dominated the front nine at LACC with 11 birdies across those 18 holes in his first two rounds. His 65-67 start marks his first major with two rounds that low since the 2014 PGA Championship; in fact, all three times McIlroy has scored 67 or lower in his first two rounds of a major, he's ultimately lifted a trophy at the end of the event.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We continue to you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open from start to finish throughout the weekend as golfers vie for their share of a $20 million purse topped by a $3.6 million winner's payout. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Saturday, June 17

Round 3 start time: 12 p.m. [Tee times]

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-11 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)