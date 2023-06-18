You cannot ask for more than what we've already received from the 2023 U.S. Open, and yet, there are 18 holes remaining that are sure to be a blast at Los Angeles Country Club. Record-low scores were the name of the game in the opening round, but LACC firmed up significantly making things much more difficult over the last two rounds.

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy have stood out from the pack this week. Fowler set a U.S. Open scoring record at 130 through 36 holes with an absurd 18 birdies. Fowler scored three more Saturday and now sits one away from tying the four-round tournament record, which one would assume he will break on Sunday. If he does, it might lead Fowler to his first career major championship title; entering co-holding the 54-hole lead is also a first for Rickie.

McIlroy, of course, is seeking the fifth major of his career and first after a nine-year drought. Not to be ignored, Wyndham Clark played tremendous golf Saturday to share the lead with Fowler and repeat their pairing from Saturday. They will again push each other down the stretch as McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who sits three back of the leaders, press for the championship.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We continue to you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open from start to finish throughout the weekend as golfers vie for their share of a $20 million purse topped by a $3.6 million winner's payout. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 18

Round 4 start time: 11:23 a.m. [Tee times]

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 12-1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 12:40 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

12:40 p.m. -- Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent

12:40 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

4:35 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

4:46 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim



12:40 p.m. -- Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent 12:40 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin 4:35 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith 4:46 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim Featured Holes (6, 14-15) -- 2 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-10 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)