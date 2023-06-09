Familiar names like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have all won the U.S. Open in the past decade. However, the last 10 years also brought surprise champions like Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland and Martin Kaymer. As bettors prepare for the 2023 U.S. Open starting Thursday, June 15, they will try to figure out if one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler or Justin Thomas will win the U.S. Open 2023, or if those 2023 U.S. Open contenders will fall to a surprising longshot. Scheffler is the 7-1 favorite in the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Rahm is going off at 8-1. Woodland, the 2019 champion, is among the intriguing 2023 U.S. Open sleepers at 100-1.

Before locking in your 2023 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $8,300 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.

2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. Homa is undeniably one of the most gifted putters on the PGA Tour, ranking third in putting average (1.690), fifth in strokes gained putting (0.741) and sixth in putts per round (27.89).

However, Homa has struggled on the tee box this season, ranking 71st in strokes gained off the tee (0.138) and 92nd in driving accuracy (59.61%). Homa's inconsistency off the tee is a major reason why he enters the 2023 U.S. Open ranked 105th in greens in regulation percentage (65.12%). In addition, the 32-year-old has finished 43rd or worse in each of his last four starts at a major, which includes a 47th-place showing at the U.S. Open in 2022. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 U.S. Open field, according to the model. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Scheffler hasn't won since the Players Championship in March, but he's been red-hot in recent weeks. In fact, Scheffler has finished third or better in his last three starts.

He secured a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in May and has all the tools needed to win his second major championship. The 26-year-old enters the U.S. Open 2023 ranked first in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained off the tee (1.107), strokes gained total (2.501) and greens in regulation percentage (74.11%). However, he's struggled on the greens, ranking 114th in strokes gained putting (-0.066). See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. Rahm has racked up 11 career victories on the PGA Tour and been strong this season, securing four wins and eight top-10 finishes.

He's also fared well at the U.S. Open in recent years. In fact, Rahm finished on top of the leaderboard in 2021 and was 12th or better in three of his last four starts at the U.S. Open. The Spaniard will enter Los Angeles Country Club ranked first in birdie average (5.02), second in scoring average (68.27) and third in greens in regulation percentage (72.35%). However, Rahm ranks 59th in strokes gained around-the-green (0.155) and 69th in driving accuracy (60.95%). See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting four golfers with 2023 U.S. Open odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2023 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2023 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler finish? Check out the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2023 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed nine golf majors, including the Masters.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

See the full U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Max Homa +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Thomas Pieters +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

JT Poston +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Adam Hadwin +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Adam Svensson +17500

Nick Hardy +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Nick Taylor +20000