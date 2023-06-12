Los Angeles Country Club is one of the most exclusive courses in the country and for the first time in its history, it will welcome the USGA onto the property to host the 2023 U.S. Open. The U.S. Open 2023 begins on Thursday and will mark the first time the tournament has been contested in the greater Los Angeles area since Riviera hosted the 1948 U.S. Open. It's an unconventional layout, with five par-threes and five par-fives, making it the first U.S. Open site with that configuration and the first host since 1947 with five par-fives. Scottie Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 U.S. Open odds, while Rahm is 8-1 and Koepka is 17-2 in the 2023 U.S. Open field. Before locking in your 2023 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.

2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. The 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Champion started his professional career slowly, but he's up to six career PGA Tour victories, five of those wins coming in the last two years.

However, major championships have continued to be a problem for the No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 15 career starts in majors, Homa has only registered one top-25 finish and missed the cut on seven occasions. That includes three missed cuts in four career U.S. Open starts. Until he makes himself a regular on major championship leaderboards, it's hard to justify his 16-1 price. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Scheffler's consistency has been unparalleled this season. The 26-year-old has finished 1th2 or better in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a third-place showing at the Memorial Tournament and finished inside the top five in four straight starts.

Scheffler secured a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in May and was second at the U.S. Open in 2022. He has all the tools needed to win the second major of his career at Los Angeles Country Club. Scheffler enters the third major of the year ranked first in several categories, including strokes gained off the tee (1.107), strokes gained tee-to-green (2.567), strokes gained total (2.501) and greens in regulation percentage (74.11%). However, he's struggled on the greens this season, ranking 114th in strokes gained putting (-0.066) and one-putt percentage (38.49%). See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. Rahm is in the midst of a remarkable season. In fact, the 28-year-old has racked up four wins and eight top-10 finishes in 2022-23.

However, he enters the 2023 U.S. Open in a slump by his standards. The Spaniard has finished 15th or worse in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a 50th-place finish at the PGA Championship in May. Despite those results, Rahm is still dominating from a statistical standpoint, ranking first in birdie average (4.84), second in scoring average (68.57), third in greens in regulation percentage (71.77%) and 12th in driving distance (312.4). See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting four golfers with 2023 U.S. Open odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2023 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2023 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler finish? Check out the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2023 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed nine golf majors, including the Masters.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

See the full U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000