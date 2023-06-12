Rory McIlroy is in the middle of his longest major championship drought since turning pro in 2007. The 34-year-old won four major championships from 2011 to 2014, but has failed to hoist a major trophy since. McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in 17 of 28 majors since 2015, landing in the top 10 in five of his last six tries. Can McIlroy breakthrough at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club beginning on Thursday, June 15? McIlroy has the fourth-lowest 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook at 10-1. Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, is the 13-2 favorite after finishing second at the PGA Championship. Jon Rahm, who won the Masters, follows at 8-1 and Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship, is 17-2 among the 2023 U.S. Open contenders.

2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. For as strong as Homa has shown he can be at times, he can just as easily get derailed in tournaments. Moreover, he's logged two top-10 finishes in his last three starts, but in the three tournaments before that, he missed two cuts and finished outside of the top 40 at the Masters.

While Homa has been a reliable putter this season, his work around the green has been lackluster. He ranks 74th in scrambling from the rough (58%), which could be problematic because he also ranks outside of the top 100 in greens in regulation (65.12%). Homa got off to a quick start this season with two wins in his first six events, but only has one top-five showing since and hasn't shown that he's playing with the form needed to win his first major tournament. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Scheffler's consistency has been unparalleled this season. The 26-year-old has finished 1th2 or better in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a third-place showing at the Memorial Tournament and finished inside the top five in four straight starts.

Scheffler secured a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in May and was second at the U.S. Open in 2022. He has all the tools needed to win the second major of his career at Los Angeles Country Club. Scheffler enters the third major of the year ranked first in several categories, including strokes gained off the tee (1.107), strokes gained tee-to-green (2.567), strokes gained total (2.501) and greens in regulation percentage (74.11%). However, he's struggled on the greens this season, ranking 114th in strokes gained putting (-0.066) and one-putt percentage (38.49%). See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. The No. 2-ranked golfer in the world hasn't been at his best at majors outside of his 2023 Masters victory. He finished outside the top 10 in all four 2022 majors and was 50th at the PGA Championship last month.

However, Rahm is in the middle of the best season of his nine-year PGA Tour career. He already has his most victories in a season (four) over 14 events. The 28-year-old has eight top-10 finishes and has made the cut in 13 of 14 events this season. He finished 12th at the U.S. Open last year, his best major of the year, but has missed the cut in two of six U.S. Open appearances. Rahm leads the tour in scoring average (68.690) and is second in total strokes gained. Will his strong season prevail at the 2023 U.S. Open or will his struggles at majors plague him again? See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000