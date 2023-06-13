If Brooks Koepka wins the 2023 U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, he'd join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship three times. Koepka won back-to-back U.S. Open championships in 2017 and 2018 and recently won his third PGA Championship in May. The 33-year-old has been at his best at majors throughout his career, with a 79-under-par in majors since 2017. Will he continue that trend at the U.S. Open 2023? The star-studded 2023 U.S. Open field is led by Scottie Scheffler, the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds on Caesars Sportsbook. Jon Rahm follows at 8-1, with Koepka at 17-2 among the top 2023 U.S. Open contenders.
Before locking in your 2023 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.
2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. The 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Champion started his professional career slowly, but he's up to six career PGA Tour victories, five of those wins coming in the last two years.
However, major championships have continued to be a problem for the No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 15 career starts in majors, Homa has only registered one top-25 finish and missed the cut on seven occasions. That includes three missed cuts in four career U.S. Open starts. Until he makes himself a regular on major championship leaderboards, it's hard to justify his 16-1 price. See who else to fade here.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The 2022 Masters champion finished second at the PGA Championship in May after shooting a 65 on Sunday. He has six top-10 finishes in 10 majors since 2020 and has two victories and 12 top-10 finishes in 16 events this season.
Scheffler has been arguably the most consistent player on tour this season, finishing in the top 25 in 15 events and making the cut in all 16. Still, he's a lackluster 140th in strokes gained putting and 169th in total driving efficiency. See where every golfer finishes here.
On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. The World No. 2 is seeking another major title following his win at the Masters in April. He has already won four tournaments this season, along with a runner-up at the Mexico Open at Vidanta to top the FedEx Cup standings.
Rahm has 13 made cuts and 10 top-25s in his 14 events this season, finishing inside the top 10 on eight occasions. He finished third at the U.S. Open in 2019 and won the tournament in 2021. However, he has been outside the top 10 in five of the last six majors. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.
How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks
The model is targeting four golfers with 2023 U.S. Open odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2023 U.S. Open picks here.
Who will win the 2023 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler finish? Check out the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2023 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed nine golf majors, including the Masters.
2023 U.S. Open odds, field
See the full U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
K.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000