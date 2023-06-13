If Brooks Koepka wins the 2023 U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, he'd join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship three times. Koepka won back-to-back U.S. Open championships in 2017 and 2018 and recently won his third PGA Championship in May. The 33-year-old has been at his best at majors throughout his career, with a 79-under-par in majors since 2017. Will he continue that trend at the U.S. Open 2023? The star-studded 2023 U.S. Open field is led by Scottie Scheffler, the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds on Caesars Sportsbook. Jon Rahm follows at 8-1, with Koepka at 17-2 among the top 2023 U.S. Open contenders.

2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. The 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Champion started his professional career slowly, but he's up to six career PGA Tour victories, five of those wins coming in the last two years.

However, major championships have continued to be a problem for the No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 15 career starts in majors, Homa has only registered one top-25 finish and missed the cut on seven occasions. That includes three missed cuts in four career U.S. Open starts. Until he makes himself a regular on major championship leaderboards, it's hard to justify his 16-1 price. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The 2022 Masters champion finished second at the PGA Championship in May after shooting a 65 on Sunday. He has six top-10 finishes in 10 majors since 2020 and has two victories and 12 top-10 finishes in 16 events this season.

Scheffler has been arguably the most consistent player on tour this season, finishing in the top 25 in 15 events and making the cut in all 16. Still, he's a lackluster 140th in strokes gained putting and 169th in total driving efficiency. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. The World No. 2 is seeking another major title following his win at the Masters in April. He has already won four tournaments this season, along with a runner-up at the Mexico Open at Vidanta to top the FedEx Cup standings.

Rahm has 13 made cuts and 10 top-25s in his 14 events this season, finishing inside the top 10 on eight occasions. He finished third at the U.S. Open in 2019 and won the tournament in 2021. However, he has been outside the top 10 in five of the last six majors. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000