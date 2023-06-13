Only five golfers since 2000 have won two major tournaments in the same season. As the 2023 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, Jon Rahm will try to join that crew after winning the Masters and Brooks Koepka could accomplish this feat for the second time in the 21st century. They have two of the shortest odds in the 2023 U.S. Open field, with Rahm at 8-1 and Koepka at 17-2 at Caesars Sportsbook Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, enters as the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds.
Other notable golfers in the 2023 U.S. Open lineup include Rory McIlroy at 14-1 looking to win his first major since 2014, and Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at 25-1 odds seeking their first majors since 2017.
2023 U.S. Open predictions for Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 15. He has missed the cut in two of his last five tournaments and has struggled throughout his career at majors. Homa has finished 40th or worse in 14 of 15 career majors, including missing the cut seven times.
The U.S. Open has been challenging for Homa, who had missed the cut in three of four career starts and finished 47th last year. He is ranked No. 7 in the world, but his shortcomings against competitive fields are concerning. At 16-1 odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open, it's hard to find value in Homa piecing it together this weekend in another star-studded major field. See who else to fade here.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The 2023 U.S. Open will be Scheffler's fourth stint as the World No. 1 and third this year. He has six top-10s over his last seven starts, with the one outlier being an 11th-place finish. However, none of those seven tournaments saw Scheffler's name at the top of the leaderboard at the end.
Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in ball-striking whether it's with the driver or with iron play. However, his fatal flaw comes on the greens, where he ranks just 148th in strokes gained putting. After finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open a year ago, he'll try to do one spot better, and his performance likely hinges on if he can solve his putting woes. See where every golfer finishes here.
On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. Rahm is the No. 2 player in the world, but is first in the FedEx Cup standings after securing four wins and eight top-10 finishes this season.
He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impressive all-around game. Rahm enters Los Angeles Country Club ranked first in birdie average (4.84), second in strokes gained total (2.338), third in strokes gained approach to green (1.062) and third in greens in regulation percentage (71.77%). He's also been effective on the green, ranking second in putting average (1.689) and 17th in strokes gained putting (0.492). However, the Spaniard has finished 15th or worse in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a 50th-place showing at the PGA Championship in May. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.
2023 U.S. Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
K.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000