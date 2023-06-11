Brooks Koepka tied for second at the Masters in April and won his fifth major title at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill last month. Now, he'll be part of a loaded 2023 U.S. Open field when the third major of the year tees off Thursday, June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club. The latest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook are top-heavy, with Scottie Scheffler (7-1), Jon Rahm (8-1), Koepka (9-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) as the favorites. There are 15 golfers shorter than 30-1 in the 2023 U.S. Open lineup, with Max Homa (14-1), Thomas (16-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1) also among the favorites. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is 25-1.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks, including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 U.S. Open expert picks

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he's the No. 1 player in the world. The 26-year-old is the world's No. 1 player and has finished in the top five in four straight tournaments. He also has been losing strokes with his putter, and against a field this strong, that could be a problem. Scheffler has lost 13 strokes with his putter over his past two tournaments, and his last victory came at the Players Championship in March. The putter has been an ongoing problem, as the 2022 Masters champion ranks 146th in strokes gained putting.

On the other hand, Nejad sees value in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to put past major disappointments behind him. Los Angeles Country Club will likely benefit long, accurate drivers, and the 31-year-old leads the tour in total driving. Cantlay ranks seventh in greens in regulation and 30th in strokes gained putting. His all-around skill has him sitting fifth on tour in scoring average, and a well-rounded skill set wins U.S. Opens. Only four players have more top-10 finishes than Cantlay's seven this season. See who to back here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Max Homa +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Thomas Pieters +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

JT Poston +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Adam Hadwin +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Adam Svensson +17500

Nick Hardy +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Nick Taylor +20000