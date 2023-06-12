Viktor Hovland will try to make the most of his chance this time when the PGA Tour season's third major, the 2023 U.S. Open, tees off Thursday, June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club. Hovland challenged for his first major at the PGA Championship, trailing by one shot with three holes left. But then a bogey on 16 sunk him, and Brooks Koepka came away with his fifth major title. Caesars Sportsbook lists world No. 1 Scheffler as the 13-2 favorite in its latest 2023 U.S. Open odds, with Jon Rahm (8-1), Koepka (17-2), Hovland (10-1) and McIlroy (11-1) right behind. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young are both listed at 35-1 among the 2023 U.S. Open golfers. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks, including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 U.S. Open expert picks
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he's the No. 1 player in the world. Nejad told SportsLine, "I just can't bet him at such a small number," but also has concerns about Scheffler's putter. The world's top-ranked player has lost 13 strokes on the green in his past two outings and ranks 146th in strokes gained putting this season. That hasn't stopped him from posting strong finishes, as he has four straight in the top five. His last victory, his second of the season, came at the Players Championship in March.
On the other hand, Nejad sees value in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to put past major disappointments behind him. Nejad knows Cantlay "is certainly not a killer in majors," but the expert sees value in him at LACC. "It's simply inevitable that his complete game comes around and starts clicking in these huge spots," Nejad told SportsLine. The 31-year-old leads the tour in total driving, and that combination of distance and accuracy off the tee will be paramount on this course. Cantlay also ranks fifth in scoring average, seventh in greens in regulation and 30th in strokes gained putting. Only four players have more than his seven top-10 finishes this season. See who to back here.
2023 U.S. Open odds, field, contenders
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
K.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000