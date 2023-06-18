The 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard is packed with big names near the top as it heads for Sunday in Los Angeles. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are the co-leaders at 10 under. They'll tee off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Rory McIlroy (-9) is just one shot off the lead after putting together three sub-70 rounds. Scottie Scheffler (-7), Harris English (-6), Dustin Johnson (-5) and Xander Schauffele (-5) are the other golfers within five shots of the lead entering Round 4. The first Sunday U.S. Open tee times come at 11:23 a.m. ET.

Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlory as the slight favorite at +210 (risk $100 to win $210) in the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds for Sunday. Fowler is next on the PGA odds board at +275, followed by Clark at +300 and Scheffler at +400. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the U.S. Open predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2023 U.S. Open picks for Sunday.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and the favorite heading into Sunday, stumbles down the stretch and fails to win his first major since 2014. McIlroy is off to a blistering start after opening with three rounds of 69 or lower.

But it's hard to find much value on McIlroy to win given his recent track record. He has a whopping 17 top-10 major finishes since 2014, but hasn't won any of those events. He's a stroke back of a pair of players who look extremely comfortable this weekend and he has a huge name in Scheffler chasing him, making McIlroy a player to fade on Sunday at these odds. See which other golfers to fade here.

Another surprise: Schauffele makes a strong run. He's the longshot to target if you're looking for a big Sunday payout. He struggled a bit on Saturday on his way to a 73. But he shot a record-tying 62 on Thursday, showing the ability to go extremely low at Los Angeles Country Club.

The seven-time PGA winner has finished T10 or better in five of his last seven events, so his overall form is solid. The Southern California native is well-positioned to strike if he can string together birdies the way he did on Thursday, making him a solid value for 2023 U.S. Open live bets heading into Round 4. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks

2023 U.S. Open odds for Sunday

Rory McIlroy +210

Rickie Fowler +275

Wyndham Clark +300

Scottie Scheffler +400

Xander Schauffele +3500

Dustin Johnson +3500

Harris English +4500

Cameron Smith +12500

Bryson DeChambeau +22500

Viktor Hovland +35000

Tom Kim +475000

Hideki Matsuyama +75000

Ryutaro Nagano +75000

Min Woo Lee +100000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Collin Morikawa +150000

Tony Finau +200000

Matt Fitzpatrick +200000

Brooks Koepka +250000

All other remaining golfers are +500000