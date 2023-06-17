Rickie Fowler (-10) enters the third round of the 2023 U.S. Open with a one-shot lead after tying the U.S. Open 36-hole scoring record. Fowler has secured 12 top-20 finishes in 17 starts this season. He's also gaining 1.76 strokes per round, his best total since 2018. Can Fowler claim his first major championship at Los Angeles Country Club, or should your 2023 U.S. Open picks include a player like Rory McIlroy (-8), Xander Schauffele (-8), Dustin Johnson (-6) or Scottie Scheffler (-5)?

Despite being two shots back, McIlroy is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) according to the 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Fowler is next in line at +330, while Xander Schauffele (+500), Wydham Clark (+600) and Scheffler (+650) are also among the top 2023 U.S. Open contenders. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the U.S. Open predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2023 U.S. Open picks for the remaining two rounds.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and the favorite heading into the weekend, stumbles down the stretch and fails to win his first major since 2014. McIlroy is off to a blistering start after opening with two rounds of 67 or lower.

However, McIlroy has struggled to close tournaments in recent weeks, shooting 72 or higher in three of his last four final rounds. He also entered the week ranked 186th in driving accuracy (50.98%) and 113th in strokes gained: putting (-0.048), which doesn't bode well for his chances this weekend at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a massive 60-1 longshot, makes a run at the U.S. Open title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Finau sits seven shots behind Fowler, but he's proven he has the game to climb the leaderboard.

Finau has already secured two victories on the PGA Tour this season, so he'll enter the final two rounds at Los Angeles Country Club knowing what he needs to do to close the gap. Finau entered the U.S. Open ranked third in birdie average (4.54), fifth in scoring average (69.39) and seventh in strokes gained: total (1.755), proving he has the metrics needed to excel this weekend.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy +300

Rickie Fowler +330

Xander Schauffele +500

Wyndham Clark +600

Scottie Scheffler +650

Dustin Johnson +1000

Harris English +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Cameron Smith +3500

Tony Finau +6000

Sam Bennett +10000

Brooks Koepka +12500

Viktor Hovland +15000

Bryson DeChambeau +22500

Jon Rahm +30000

Sam Burns +35000

Gary Woodland +35000

Denny McCarthy +35000

Collin Morikawa +42500

Si Woo Kim +50000

Justin Suh +50000

Brian Harman +50000

Joaquin Niemann +100000

Sahith Theegala +100000

Dylan Wu +100000

Eric Cole +100000

Tyrrell Hatton +100000

Keith Mitchell +100000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Charley Hoffman +100000

Matt Fitzpatrick +100000