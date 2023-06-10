Household names like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have all won the U.S. Open since 2018. However, Matthew Fitzpatrick shocked the golf world in 2022, winning by one stroke after entering the tournament as a 25-1 longshot. After missing the cut at the PGA Championship in May, Fitzpatrick is 25-1 again this year according to the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The U.S. Open 2023 starts on Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club. Top U.S. Open 2023 contenders include favorite Scottie Scheffler (7-1), Rahm (8-1), two-time U.S. Open champion Koepka (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Max Homa (14-1).
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $8,300 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa is just one of four players to record multiple wins this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks.
The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he's finished 43rd or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's also struggled on golf's biggest stages, finishing 43rd or worse in his last four starts at a major championship, which includes a 47th-place showing at the U.S. Open in 2022. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 U.S. Open field. See which golfers to fade here.
Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hovland is coming off an impressive victory at the Memorial Tournament, securing his fourth career win on the PGA Tour. The Norwegian has also played well at major championships this season, finishing seventh at the Masters and second at the PGA Championship.
Hovland has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Hovland enters the 2023 U.S. Open ranked 10th in strokes gained approach to green (0.661). He also ranks seventh in scoring average (69.45) and 10th in birdie average (4.25). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2023 U.S. Open bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 U.S. Open picks
2023 U.S. Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Max Homa +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Cameron Smith +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Collin Morikawa +2200
Jordan Spieth +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Jason Day +4000
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Wyndham Clark +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Davis Riley +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Billy Horschel +7000
Denny McCarthy +7500
Justin Rose +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Patrick Reed +8500
Russell Henley +9000
Talor Gooch +9000
Abraham Ancer +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Harold Varner +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Thomas Pieters +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Luke List +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Sebastian Munoz +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Cameron Tringale +15000
Harris English +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
K.H. Lee +15000
JT Poston +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Adam Hadwin +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Adam Svensson +17500
Nick Hardy +17500
Matt Kuchar +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Nick Taylor +20000