There were plenty of unknowns heading into the 2023 U.S. Open. How will Los Angeles Country Club play as it takes on its first hosting duties for the event over the last 75 years? Will Scottie Scheffler be able to hole enough putts to win his second major championship? Will Brooks Koepka claim his sixth major at the ripe age of 33?

What we do know is who will be playing alongside one another in Friday's second round. Spoiler alert: It's same folks who teed it off together in Thursday's first round. Most notable among them will be Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele who posted 8-under 62s to open play with the lowest rounds in U.S. Open history matching the lowest round ever scored in a major championship. Fowler and Schauffele teed off 22 minutes apart in Round 1 and will do the same in Round 2. The former goes out with Justin Rose and Jason Day at 4:32 p.m. ET with the latter playing alongside Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm at 4:54 p.m.

The morning wave will see Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama giving it a go off the 10th tee at 11:24 a.m. with Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau serving as another featured group a few minutes earlier at 11:13 a.m.

Let's take a look at when all 156 golfers will tee off Friday. Check out our U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide. Plus, be sure to stick to CBS Sports for U.S. Open leaderboard live coverage in Round 1 all day Thursday.

2023 U.S. Open tee times, Round 2 groups

All times Eastern

Hole 1

9:45 a.m. — Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

9:56 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

10:18 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

10:29 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. — Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

10:51 a.m. — Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. — Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. — Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

11:35 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

11:46 a.m. — Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

11:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

3:15 p.m. — Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

3:26 p.m. — Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

3:37 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

3:48 p.m. — Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3:59 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

4:10 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. — Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

5:05 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

5:16 p.m. — David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

5:27 p.m. — Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

Hole 10