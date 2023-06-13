The third major of the 2023 golf season has arrived with controversy swirling behind the scenes for the second straight year. The USGA is attempting to ensure as little wind as possible is taken out of the sails of its premier event as 2023 U.S. Open contenders prepare to take on Los Angeles Country Club for the first time in 75 years.

This year's affair is set with a loaded field featuring nearly all the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka continue to trade successes through the midway point on the major calendar, while Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy continue to play top-level golf despite an inability thus far to raise a major trophy. McIlroy's drought, of course, extends far beyond this year, though his game has seen a resurgence over the last two campaigns.

And then there's Phil Mickelson, who finished second at the Masters earlier this year and continues to seek a U.S. Open in hopes of rounding out his career grand slam. Unlike 2021, when he stepped into the U.S. Open fresh off a major championship victory, Mickelson this year has been hot and cold all season. There should be no doubt that his six career second-place finishes at the U.S. Open continue to haunt him, and his 10 top 10s at this event since 1995 show that he's in the thick of it for more often than not.

Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week. Be sure to check out Round 1 tee times for Thursday's action.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 15

Round 1 start time: 9:40 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:40 a.m.

Round 1 coverage -- 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Afternoon TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on USA Network

Evening TV coverage: 8-11 p.m. on NBC

Round 2 -- Friday, June 16

Round 2 start time: 9:40 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9:40 a.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Afternoon TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on USA Network

Evening TV coverage: 8-11 p.m. on NBC

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 17

Round 3 start time: 12 p.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-11 p.m. on NBC

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 18

Round 4 start time: 12 p.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 12-1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-10 p.m. on NBC