Rickie Fowler is one of the PGA Tour headliners for this week's 2023 Valero Texas Open, and he needs a victory if he wants to play at next week's Masters. The event tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio, and Fowler ranks 59th in the world, with only the top 50 earning spots at Augusta National. Most of the world's top players are taking the week off, so Fowler will be joined in the Texas Open 2023 field by players like Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama and 2019 winner Corey Conners. J.J. Spaun also will be in San Antonio to defend his title, his first on the PGA Tour. He went 13-under par last year to beat Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar by two strokes.

Hatton is the 13-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Conners (15-1), Fowler (20-1), Si Woo Kim (21-1) and Matsuyama (24-1). Before making any 2023 Valero Texas Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he has hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He is up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Valero Texas Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open expert picks

One stunning prediction from Nejad: The expert is fading Hatton, even though he is the favorite and the highest-ranked player in this field. Hatton lost all three matches in Austin last week and brings little value as the favorite. Nejad is unsure if the hand injury will be an issue after the Englishman tweaked it on the range at the WGC-Match Play. It "could be much ado about nothing," Nejad says, "but I'm not willing to put money on him at 13-1 and will be avoiding playing him in matchups." Hatton also could take it easy as he gears up for the Masters.

On the other hand, Nejad will be among those keeping a close eye on Fowler as the veteran tries to seize a spot in the Masters. The 34-year-old has been playing well but hasn't moved up far enough in the world rankings to qualify for Augusta. He has finished in the top 25 in five of his past six tournaments and had a strong showing in Austin. He upset world No. 2 Jon Rahm in his first-round match, lost to former Match Play champion Billy Horschel and defeated Keith Mitchell, falling half a point short of advancing. He ranks 14th on tour in strokes gained total. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Valero Texas Open golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Texas Open and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at massive odds of more than 70-1. This golfer can catch fire with his putter, and watered-down fields like this are perfect for finding value in longshot players like him. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Texas Open? And which golfer in the Texas Open 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Texas Open 2023, all from the expert who is locked in on golf betting and DFS, and find out.

2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field, top contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Tyrrell Hatton +1300

Corey Conners +1700

Rickie Fowler +2000

Si Woo Kim +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Taylor Montgomery +2800

Matt Kuchar +2800

Chris Kirk +3100

Davis Riley +3400

J.J. Spaun +3400

Matt Wallace +3700

Ben Griffin +4100

Thomas Detry +4400

Cameron Davis +4400

Adam Schenk +4800

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Brendon Todd +4800

Alex Noren +4800

Aaron Rai +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alex Smalley +6500

Francesco Molinari +7000

Brandon Wu +7500

Will Gordon +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Ryan Palmer +8500

Luke List +8500

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Trey Mullinax +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000

David Lingmerth +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lanto Griffin +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Nick Hardy +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Matthew NeSmith +13000

Dylan Frittelli +14000

Troy Merritt +14000

Joseph Bramlett +14000

Russell Knox +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kazuki Higa +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Scott Piercy +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Cameron Champ +16000

Henrik Norlander +16000

Ben Taylor +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Chad Ramey +16000

Adam Long +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Michael Thompson +19000