Rickie Fowler is one of the PGA Tour headliners for this week's 2023 Valero Texas Open, and he needs a victory if he wants to play at next week's Masters. The event tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio, and Fowler ranks 59th in the world, with only the top 50 earning spots at Augusta National. Most of the world's top players are taking the week off, so Fowler will be joined in the Texas Open 2023 field by players like Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama and 2019 winner Corey Conners. J.J. Spaun also will be in San Antonio to defend his title, his first on the PGA Tour. He went 13-under par last year to beat Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar by two strokes.
Hatton is the 13-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Conners (15-1), Fowler (20-1), Si Woo Kim (21-1) and Matsuyama (24-1). Before making any 2023 Valero Texas Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he has hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He is up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Valero Texas Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Top 2023 Valero Texas Open expert picks
One stunning prediction from Nejad: The expert is fading Hatton, even though he is the favorite and the highest-ranked player in this field. Hatton lost all three matches in Austin last week and brings little value as the favorite. Nejad is unsure if the hand injury will be an issue after the Englishman tweaked it on the range at the WGC-Match Play. It "could be much ado about nothing," Nejad says, "but I'm not willing to put money on him at 13-1 and will be avoiding playing him in matchups." Hatton also could take it easy as he gears up for the Masters.
On the other hand, Nejad will be among those keeping a close eye on Fowler as the veteran tries to seize a spot in the Masters. The 34-year-old has been playing well but hasn't moved up far enough in the world rankings to qualify for Augusta. He has finished in the top 25 in five of his past six tournaments and had a strong showing in Austin. He upset world No. 2 Jon Rahm in his first-round match, lost to former Match Play champion Billy Horschel and defeated Keith Mitchell, falling half a point short of advancing. He ranks 14th on tour in strokes gained total. See who he is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Valero Texas Open golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Texas Open and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at massive odds of more than 70-1. This golfer can catch fire with his putter, and watered-down fields like this are perfect for finding value in longshot players like him.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Texas Open? And which golfer in the Texas Open 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 70-1?
2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field, top contenders
2023 Valero Texas Open odds, field, top contenders
Tyrrell Hatton +1300
Corey Conners +1700
Rickie Fowler +2000
Si Woo Kim +2100
Hideki Matsuyama +2400
Taylor Montgomery +2800
Matt Kuchar +2800
Chris Kirk +3100
Davis Riley +3400
J.J. Spaun +3400
