If Sam Burns is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2023 Valspar Championship, he'll become the first golfer to win this event in three consecutive years. Burns will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Burns and win the Valspar Championship 2023.

Play gets underway from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort on Thursday, March 16. Thomas enters this week's event as the 10-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 Valspar Championship odds. He's followed by Spieth (12-1), Burns (15-1) and Fitzpatrick (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Valspar Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Valspar Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Valspar Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valspar Championship 2023: Burns, the two-time defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Burns got off to a fast start in 2023, finishing T-11 or better in two of his first three starts.

However, Burns has struggled mightily in recent weeks, missing the cut in two of his last three starts and finishing T-35 at the Players Championship. Burns' recent struggles can be directly attributed to his iron play. The 26-year-old enters this week's event ranked 164th in greens in regulation percentage (64.37%) and 186th in strokes gained: approach to green (-.658). He also ranks 194th on the PGA Tour in approaches from inside 100 yards. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Valspar Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 27-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Rose has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 42-year-old has won 11 times on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season. Rose is currently ranked 16th in driving accuracy percentage (66.02%), 21st in scoring average (69.43) and 22nd in birdie average (4.27). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Valspar Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Valspar Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

So who will win the Valspar Championship 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Valspar Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Valspar Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Valspar Championship odds, field

See the full Valspar Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Justin Thomas +1000

Jordan Spieth +1200

Sam Burns +1500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Keegan Bradley +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2400

Justin Rose +2700

Adam Hadwin +2800

Denny McCarthy +3000

Davis Riley +3100

Brian Harman +3100

Justin Suh +3700

Wyndham Clark +4000

Ben Griffin +4100

Brandon Wu +4100

Gary Woodland +4100

J.T. Poston +4200

Maverick Mcnealy +4800

Byeong Hun An +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Nate Lashley +5000

Victor Perez +5000

K.H. Lee +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Joel Dahmen +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Ben Taylor +6500

Trey Mullinax +6500

Luke List +6500

Ryan Gerard +6500

Ben Martin +6500

Tyler Duncan +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

Nick Taylor +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Joseph Bramlett +8000

Matthew NeSmith +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Ludvig Aberg +8000

S.H. Kim +9500

Charley Hoffman +9500

Eric Cole +9500

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

David Lingmerth +10000

Troy Merritt +10000

Kramer Hickok +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Russell Knox +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Nick Hardy +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Carson Young +12000

Chad Ramey +12000

Chesson Hadley +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Sam Stevens +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Kevin Kisner +14000

MJ Daffue +14000

Nico Echavarria +15000

Harry Higgs +16000

Michael Kim +16000

Adam Long +16000

Kevin Tway +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Martin Laird +17000

Peter Malnati +17000

Harry Hall +17000

Carl Yuan +17000

Luke Donald +19000

Dylan Wu +19000

Patton Kizzire +19000

Matthias Schwab +21000

Vincent Norrman +21000

Ryan Moore +21000

Kevin Streelman +21000

Erik Barnes +21000

Ryan Armour +21000

Austin Cook +21000

Doug Ghim +21000

Brian Stuard +21000

Augusto Nunez +21000