The intense battle for world No. 1 goes on the back burner this week on the PGA Tour, with a slightly weakened field set to tee off at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The run of designated events has ended, but the final leg of the PGA Tour Florida Swing still has some star power. Reigning major champions Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick headline the Valspar Championship field set to tee off Thursday on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. Sam Burns has won the tournament in Palm Harbor the past two years, beating Davis Riley in a thrilling playoff last year. He can become the first golfer since 2011 to win the same event three straight times. Former FedEx Cup champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, and the likes of Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood also are scheduled to compete.

Thomas is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Valspar Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Spieth (12-1) and Burns (15-1) are next in line, followed by Fitzpatrick (18-1) and Bradley (22-1), in the latest 2023 Valspar Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any 2023 Valspar Championship picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. The expert is up almost 17 units this season, meaning a haul of nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a profitable season in both outright picks and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Valspar Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Valspar Championship expert picks

One of the most shocking picks from McDonald: He is fading Fitzpatrick, even though he is clearly one of the top names in this field. The 2022 U.S. Open champion has one top-10 finish in seven events this season. While he tied for fifth at 14 under par last year at Innisbrook, he "doesn't look like that player anymore," McDonald says. The 28-year-old's approach game has been off, and that won't do him any favors on the tough Copperhead Course. He ranks 168th in strokes gained approach and 177th in proximity to the hole, so McDonald doesn't have confidence in him.

On the other hand, McDonald likes what he sees from Bradley, who has finished in the top 20 in three of his past five tournaments. He did miss the cut last week, but McDonald isn't too concerned. He looked strong in the first round before a 78 Friday sent him packing. Bradley has four top-10 finishes this season, including a Zozo Championship victory in October. The 36-year-old was the runner-up at the 2021 Valspar and ranks 30th on tour in strokes gained total. He also ranks 30th in scoring average, so he should be able to go low enough to contend. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Valspar Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Valspar Championship and has tabbed a couple of longshots, including one who comes in at massive odds around 150-1. This golfer is "quietly playing some great golf," the expert says, and he put in a strong putting performance at Innisbrook last year. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Valspar Championship golfers should you target or avoid? And which golfer in the Valspar Championship 2023 field could bring a monster payday of around 150-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Valspar Championship 2023, all from the expert who is up nearly $1,900 on his PGA Tour picks this season.

2023 Valspar Championship odds, field, top contenders

See McDonald's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Justin Thomas +1000

Jordan Spieth +1200

Sam Burns +1500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Keegan Bradley +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2400

Justin Rose +2700

Adam Hadwin +2800

Denny McCarthy +3000

Davis Riley +3100

Brian Harman +3100

Justin Suh +3700

Wyndham Clark +4000

Ben Griffin +4100

Brandon Wu +4100

Gary Woodland +4100

J.T. Poston +4200

Maverick Mcnealy +4800

Byeong Hun An +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Nate Lashley +5000

Victor Perez +5000

K.H. Lee +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Joel Dahmen +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Ben Taylor +6500

Trey Mullinax +6500

Luke List +6500

Ryan Gerard +6500

Ben Martin +6500

Tyler Duncan +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

Nick Taylor +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Joseph Bramlett +8000

Matthew NeSmith +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Ludvig Aberg +8000

S.H. Kim +9500

Charley Hoffman +9500

Eric Cole +9500

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

David Lingmerth +10000

Troy Merritt +10000

Kramer Hickok +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Russell Knox +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Nick Hardy +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Carson Young +12000

Chad Ramey +12000

Chesson Hadley +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Sam Stevens +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Kevin Kisner +14000

MJ Daffue +14000

Nico Echavarria +15000

Harry Higgs +16000

Michael Kim +16000

Adam Long +16000

Kevin Tway +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Martin Laird +17000

Peter Malnati +17000

Harry Hall +17000

Carl Yuan +17000

Luke Donald +19000

Dylan Wu +19000

Patton Kizzire +19000

Matthias Schwab +21000

Vincent Norrman +21000

Ryan Moore +21000

Kevin Streelman +21000

Erik Barnes +21000

Ryan Armour +21000

Austin Cook +21000

Doug Ghim +21000

Brian Stuard +21000

Augusto Nunez +21000