For its first designated event in a two-week stretch, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the biggest names in the game to Quail Hollow Club for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. While Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the top two players in the world, will not be making the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, the world No. 3 is set to reappear from an extended absence.

Rory McIlroy will make his first start since missing the cut at the 2023 Masters. After withdrawing from the 2023 RBC Heritage, the four-time major champion aims to get right at a place with which he is all too familiar. Three times a winner at Quail Hollow Club, McIlroy has fond memories outside the Queen City.

It was here that McIlroy claimed his first ever victory on the PGA Tour with a sizzling final round 62. The Northern Irishman is not alone with his comfort around Quail Hollow; Rickie Fowler and Max Homa both claimed their first victories (over McIlroy, no less) at this venue, while a resurgent Jason Day's last triumph came at this tournament in 2018.

Justin Thomas has raised a trophy on these very grounds, albeit one of larger magnitude with his 2017 PGA Championship victory, while his good friend Jordan Spieth makes just his third start at Quail Hollow. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Sungjae Im all come to the Wells Fargo Championship with eyes on capturing their first victories of the season.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio