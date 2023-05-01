Max Homa heads to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship looking to defend his title starting on Thursday, but should the defending champ be included in your Wells Fargo Championship 2023 picks? There has never been a successful title defense at the Wells Fargo Championship. However, Homa has finished on top of the leaderboard in two of his last three starts at this event. With a 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field that features eight past champions, Homa will certainly have his hands full if he wants to repeat.

Homa has recorded two victories already this season, and he enters the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship ranked fifth in strokes gained: total (1.932), seventh in birdie average (4.52) and 13th in one-putt percentage (44.44%). Homa is listed at 24-1 according to the latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of this event, is the 15-2 favorite. Before locking in your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth has finished T-4 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage.

However, Spieth has struggled mightily with his driver this season, ranking 107th in total driving (212) and 149th in driving accuracy (55.81%). He also hasn't played in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013, where he recorded a T-32 finish. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Day has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 35-year-old has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at Quail Hollow in 2018, and he's finished T-10 or better in five of his last seven starts. Day is currently ranked sixth in strokes gained: total (1.903), seventh in scoring average (69.29) and 13th in strokes gained: putting (.613). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. See who else to pick here.

