Rory McIlroy is back in action this week, and he will tee off Thursday in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, the site of his first PGA Tour victory. The Northern Irishman lifted his first trophy in Charlotte, N.C. in 2010 and has since won there twice more – in 2015 and 2021. McIlroy skipped his second designated event of the season at the RBC Heritage, but it's Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm who will be missing this week. Rahm finished second to Tony Finau at the Mexico Open last week, and Finau is among the standouts from last year's triumphant U.S. President's Cup team who are in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field. Nine of the 12 players from that American team are set to compete, and they dominate the top of the Wells Fargo Championship odds board.

McIlroy is the 15-2 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Wells Fargo Championship odds. Four Team USA players follow him – Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Finau (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1). The other American standouts in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field are Justin Thomas (21-1), Collin Morikawa (21-1), Cameron Young (21-1), Homa (24-1) and Sam Burns (31-1). Before making any 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners.

Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone following him saw some huge returns.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks

In one stunning prediction, Nejad says "there's simply no chance" he will back McIlroy at this price. The Northern Irishman won the last time the Wells Fargo was played at Quail Hollow, and his power game seems to fit the course well. That's why he has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 11 appearances. But the 33-year-old isn't in great form, finishing outside the top 25 four times this season. He finished in the top 10 in his other three tour events, including a CJ Cup victory. Because of that inconsistency, Nejad says "I'm not even sure he's a deserving favorite."

On the flip side, Viktor Hovland (+2100) comes off a rough week at the RBC Heritage, but Nejad expects him to break through in a big way soon. The 25-year-old, who has seven worldwide victories already, finished T-59 in Hilton Head. Still, that was just his third finish outside the top 25 this season. He was in the top 10 at the Players Championship (T-3) and the Masters (T-7). Hovland defended his title at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, edging Scottie Scheffler for the second straight year. Nejad says the Norwegian is "on the precipice of winning a big event." See who he is backing at SportsLine.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

K.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000