Rory McIlroy is back in action this week, and he will tee off Thursday in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, the site of his first PGA Tour victory. The Northern Irishman lifted his first trophy in Charlotte, N.C. in 2010 and has since won there twice more – in 2015 and 2021. McIlroy skipped his second designated event of the season at the RBC Heritage, but it's Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm who will be missing this week. Rahm finished second to Tony Finau at the Mexico Open last week, and Finau is among the standouts from last year's triumphant U.S. President's Cup team who are in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field. Nine of the 12 players from that American team are set to compete, and they dominate the top of the Wells Fargo Championship odds board.
McIlroy is the 15-2 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Wells Fargo Championship odds. Four Team USA players follow him – Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Finau (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1). The other American standouts in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field are Justin Thomas (21-1), Collin Morikawa (21-1), Cameron Young (21-1), Homa (24-1) and Sam Burns (31-1). Before making any 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners.
Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone following him saw some huge returns.
Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.
Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks
In one stunning prediction, Nejad says "there's simply no chance" he will back McIlroy at this price. The Northern Irishman won the last time the Wells Fargo was played at Quail Hollow, and his power game seems to fit the course well. That's why he has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 11 appearances. But the 33-year-old isn't in great form, finishing outside the top 25 four times this season. He finished in the top 10 in his other three tour events, including a CJ Cup victory. Because of that inconsistency, Nejad says "I'm not even sure he's a deserving favorite."
On the flip side, Viktor Hovland (+2100) comes off a rough week at the RBC Heritage, but Nejad expects him to break through in a big way soon. The 25-year-old, who has seven worldwide victories already, finished T-59 in Hilton Head. Still, that was just his third finish outside the top 25 this season. He was in the top 10 at the Players Championship (T-3) and the Masters (T-7). Hovland defended his title at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, edging Scottie Scheffler for the second straight year. Nejad says the Norwegian is "on the precipice of winning a big event." See who he is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and is picking his longshots, including one who comes in at around 50-1 odds. This golfer has the elite iron play that will be needed to succeed at Quail Hollow and is "not afraid to rise up on the leaderboard on Sundays." See who it is at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? And which golfer could bring a huge payday of around 50-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Wells Fargo Championship 2023, all from the expert who is was up more than 70 units in a recent three-month span, and find out.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Rory McIlroy +750
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Tony Finau +1700
Jordan Spieth +1900
Justin Thomas +2100
Cameron Young +2100
Viktor Hovland +2100
Collin Morikawa +2100
Sungjae Im +2300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300
Max Homa +2400
Jason Day +2800
Sam Burns +3100
Rickie Fowler +4100
Shane Lowry +4800
Tyrrell Hatton +4800
Tom Kim +4800
Sahith Theegala +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Matt Kuchar +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Si Woo Kim +7500
Wyndham Clark +7500
Taylor Moore +8500
Gary Woodland +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Cameron Davis +9000
Chris Kirk +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Davis Riley +11000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Webb Simpson +13000
Taylor Montgomery +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
J.T. Poston +13000
Kurt Kitayama +13000
Seamus Power +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Harris English +16000
Adam Hadwin +17000
Alex Noren +17000
Matt Wallace +17000
Justin Suh +18000
Akshay Bhatia +18000
J.J. Spaun +18000
K.H. Lee +18000
Denny McCarthy +18000
Hayden Buckley +18000
Ben Griffin +21000
Brendon Todd +21000
Cameron Champ +21000
S.H. Kim +21000
Nick Hardy +21000