Max Homa aims to defend his title this week at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, but he'll have to do it on a different course, against an elite PGA Tour field. Homa has two victories this season and also won Wells Fargo in 2019, so he is still one of the top players in this PGA Tour field. It's a designated event, so despite Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler -- the world's top two golfers -- sitting it out, there is plenty of star power. Rory McIlroy returns after missing a second designated event at the RBC Heritage, while several top players are making rare Wells Fargo appearances. Collin Morikawa is here for the first time, while Jordan Spieth hasn't played since 2013. RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick played last year but is making first trip to Quail Hollow.
Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Patrick Cantlay is second in the odds at 14-1 in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field, with Xander Schauffele (16-1), Mexico Open winner Tony Finau (17-1) and Spieth (19-1) also among the favorites.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners.
Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone following him saw some huge returns.
Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks
One shocker from Nejad: "There's simply no chance" the expert will be backing McIlroy at this number, he says. He is fading the three-time tournament winner, though the expert believes time off following his missed cut at the Masters will benefit him. The 33-year-old has missed two cuts and finished outside the top 30 twice but also has three top-five finishes in his seven PGA Tour events this season. One of those was his CJ Cup victory in October. But given Mcilroy's inconsistency, Nejad says he's "not even sure he's a deserving favorite, so he'll stay away.
On the other hand, Nejad believes Viktor Hovland (21-1) is "on the precipice of winning a big event," and the expert likes his chances in this field. The young Norwegian star has three tour victories already in his career and won the unofficial Hero World Challenge for the second time back in December. The 25-year-old has seven victories worldwide and nine top-25 finishes in 12 tour events this season. Five of those were in the top 10, including the Masters, and he aims to bounce back after hitting a speed bump at the RBC, where a third-round 78 pushed him to T-59. See who he is backing at SportsLine.
One golfer comes in at around 50-1 odds. This golfer has the elite iron play that will be needed to succeed at Quail Hollow and is "not afraid to rise up on the leaderboard on Sundays."
2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +750
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Tony Finau +1700
Jordan Spieth +1900
Justin Thomas +2100
Cameron Young +2100
Viktor Hovland +2100
Collin Morikawa +2100
Sungjae Im +2300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300
Max Homa +2400
Jason Day +2800
Sam Burns +3100
Rickie Fowler +4100
Shane Lowry +4800
Tyrrell Hatton +4800
Tom Kim +4800
Sahith Theegala +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Matt Kuchar +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Si Woo Kim +7500
Wyndham Clark +7500
Taylor Moore +8500
Gary Woodland +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Cameron Davis +9000
Chris Kirk +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Davis Riley +11000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Webb Simpson +13000
Taylor Montgomery +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
J.T. Poston +13000
Kurt Kitayama +13000
Seamus Power +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Harris English +16000
Adam Hadwin +17000
Alex Noren +17000
Matt Wallace +17000
Justin Suh +18000
Akshay Bhatia +18000
J.J. Spaun +18000
K.H. Lee +18000
Denny McCarthy +18000
Hayden Buckley +18000
Ben Griffin +21000
Brendon Todd +21000
Cameron Champ +21000
S.H. Kim +21000
Nick Hardy +21000