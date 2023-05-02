Max Homa aims to defend his title this week at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, but he'll have to do it on a different course, against an elite PGA Tour field. Homa has two victories this season and also won Wells Fargo in 2019, so he is still one of the top players in this PGA Tour field. It's a designated event, so despite Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler -- the world's top two golfers -- sitting it out, there is plenty of star power. Rory McIlroy returns after missing a second designated event at the RBC Heritage, while several top players are making rare Wells Fargo appearances. Collin Morikawa is here for the first time, while Jordan Spieth hasn't played since 2013. RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick played last year but is making first trip to Quail Hollow.

Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Patrick Cantlay is second in the odds at 14-1 in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field, with Xander Schauffele (16-1), Mexico Open winner Tony Finau (17-1) and Spieth (19-1) also among the favorites at Caesars.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks

One shocker from Nejad: "There's simply no chance" the expert will be backing McIlroy at this number, he says. He is fading the three-time tournament winner, though the expert believes time off following his missed cut at the Masters will benefit him. The 33-year-old has missed two cuts and finished outside the top 30 twice but also has three top-five finishes in his seven PGA Tour events this season. One of those was his CJ Cup victory in October. But given Mcilroy's inconsistency, Nejad says he's "not even sure he's a deserving favorite, so he'll stay away.

On the other hand, Nejad believes Viktor Hovland (21-1) is "on the precipice of winning a big event," and the expert likes his chances in this field. The young Norwegian star has three tour victories already in his career and won the unofficial Hero World Challenge for the second time back in December. The 25-year-old has seven victories worldwide and nine top-25 finishes in 12 tour events this season. Five of those were in the top 10, including the Masters, and he aims to bounce back after hitting a speed bump at the RBC, where a third-round 78 pushed him to T-59. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship golf picks

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

K.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000