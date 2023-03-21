The PGA Tour switches gears this week as the traditional stroke-play format will take a back seat to the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Welcoming 64 of the top players in the world, Austin Country Club will host the round-robin, March Madness style tournament that will be the last of its kind for the foreseeable future.

Without a place on the PGA Tour's calendar in 2024, this edition of the WGC Match Play will need to be savored all the more. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the action in his former backyard. A product of the University of Texas, Scheffler rose to the top of the golf world at this event for the first time last season with his victory.

Avenging a runner-up performance from 2021, Scheffler appears primed to continuing his winning ways in the Lone Star State after claiming the Players Championship. Scheffler, the No. 1 overall seed, is joined in his group by Tom Kim, Alex Noren and Davis Riley.

Should he advance from his group after three matches, Scheffler will face the winner of the group featuring Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, J.T. Poston and Maverick McNealy. World No. 2 Jon Rahm drew an unenviable group on the other side of the bracket with Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler.

The No. 3 overall seed, Rory McIlroy, could face his European counterpart in the semifinals should both win out. Coming off a missed cut in his last start, McIlroy aims to get right against Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings and Keegan Bradley in what will be his last tune up before the 2023 Masters.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Pool Play - Wednesday



Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Pool Play - Thursday



Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Pool Play - Friday



Round starts: 10:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round of 16, Quarterfinals - Saturday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals, Championship - Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio