The biggest and baddest have come out to play at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Five of the top six seeds have advanced to the Round of 16, with world No. 2 Jon Rahm being the lone man out. The other five players garnered a 15-0-0 record across the first three days of competition and will try to continue this torrid stretch over what will be a marathon of a weekend at Austin Country Club.

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler strolled through his group and will face putting maestro J.T. Poston in the Round of 16. On the other side of the bracket, Rory McIlroy will be faced with a similar task in Lucas Herbert, the man who led the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting a season ago.

Reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young will be asked to dismantle 2021 champion Billy Horschel who is riding high after defeating Rahm and Rickie Fowler the past two days. While the match of the morning may ultimately reside with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, the lone matchup between top seeds.

Jason Day and Max Homa round out the big names, while J.J. Spaun, Andrew Putnam and Mackenzie Hughes aim to continue their Cinderella stories in the month of March.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round of 16, Quarterfinals - Saturday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals, Championship - Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio