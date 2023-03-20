The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Wednesday, March 22. Eight of the world's top nine players in the Official World Golf Ranking have committed to playing this week's event. The world's best players will compete at Austin Country Club in hopes of being crowned champion of the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with 550 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. This is the lone match-play event on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the 7-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (15-1) and Max Homa (16-1) on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023: McIlroy, a 23-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy opened his 2022-23 season with a victory at the CJ Cup in October, but he's struggled mightily in recent weeks.

In fact, McIlroy has finished T-29 or worse in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a missed cut at the Players Championship earlier this month. He's also struggled at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in recent years, finishing T-28 or worse in three of his last four starts at this event. McIlroy enters this week's event ranked 139th in greens in regulation percentage (64.81%), 140th in putting average (1.776) and 173rd in strokes gained: putting (-.429). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Finau has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old has won five times on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the Houston Open earlier this season. Finau is currently ranked third in birdie average (4.88), fourth in strokes gained: total (2.076), seventh in scoring average (68.97) and 10th in putting average (1.697). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at being the last man standing in the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, field

