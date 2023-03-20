World No. 1 and Players champion Scottie Scheffler looks to defend another title this week when he joins an elite PGA Tour field at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Scheffler won the Phoenix Open for the second straight year in February and secured the world's top ranking with his Players victory two weeks ago. The event tees off Wednesday at Austin Country Club, with 64 top PGA Tour golfers making up the 2023 WGC-Match Play field. Eight of the top nine in the World Golf Ranking are set to compete, including top-five golfers Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler beat Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the final last year for his third victory of the season, two weeks before winning his first major title at the Masters.
Scheffler is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2023 WGC-Match Play odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Five others are priced shorter than 20-1 in the WGC-Match Play 2023 field, including Rahm (10-1) and McIlroy (12-1). Cantlay is listed at 15-1, followed by Max Homa (16-1) and Collin Morikawa (19-1), while Kisner is a 65-1 longshot. Before making any 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. The expert is up almost 14 units this season, meaning a profit of nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a strong season in both outright picks and head-to-head matchups.
McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is fading McIlroy, the 2015 Match Play champion and 2012 runner-up. The Northern Irishman was ranked No. 1 in the world just over a month ago, but he has struggled lately. He missed the cut at the Players and could be considering an equipment change. McDonald believes the four-time major champion will be looking ahead to Augusta and says "some tuning up is needed" before he goes for the career grand slam. McIroy ranks 173th in strokes gained putting and 186th in driving accuracy, so he could have trouble.
On the other hand, McDonald will be keeping an eye on Scheffler like everyone else. The top-ranked star was the runner-up in 2021 and cruised to the title last year after a tricky group stage. Scheffler leads the tour in strokes gained off the tee and greens in regulation, is 21st around the greens and in positive territory putting. The 26-year-old defended one title already this season, winning his second straight in Phoenix. The Texas resident has six top-10 finishes in nine starts, including two victories. Scheffler is 94 under par over his past six tournaments. See who he is backing at SportsLine.
2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, field, contenders
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1500
Max Homa +1600
Collin Morikawa +1900
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Jason Day +2400
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Will Zalatoris +2900
Sungjae Im +3100
Tom Kim +3100
Cameron Young +3400
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700
Tommy Fleetwood +3700
Corey Conners +4200
Sam Burns +4500
Shane Lowry +4800
Keegan Bradley +4800
Hideki Matsuyama +4800
Rickie Fowler +5500
Matt Kuchar +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Sahith Theegala +6500
Min Woo Lee +6500
Si Woo Kim +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Tom Hoge +6500
Chris Kirk +6500
Kevin Kisner +6500
Adam Scott +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Russell Henley +8500
Harris English +9500
Adam Hadwin +9500
Brian Harman +9500
Kurt Kitayama +9500
Justin Suh +9500
Victor Perez +9500
Taylor Montgomery +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Maverick Mcnealy +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
Aaron Wise +12000
Nick Taylor +14000
K.H. Lee +14000
Adrian Meronk +14000
Lucas Herbert +14000
J.T. Poston +16000
Sepp Straka +16000
MacKenzie Hughes +17000
Ben Griffin +17000
Scott Stallings +19000
J.J. Spaun +21000
Andrew Putnam +21000
Davis Thompson +25000