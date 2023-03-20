World No. 1 and Players champion Scottie Scheffler looks to defend another title this week when he joins an elite PGA Tour field at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Scheffler won the Phoenix Open for the second straight year in February and secured the world's top ranking with his Players victory two weeks ago. The event tees off Wednesday at Austin Country Club, with 64 top PGA Tour golfers making up the 2023 WGC-Match Play field. Eight of the top nine in the World Golf Ranking are set to compete, including top-five golfers Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler beat Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the final last year for his third victory of the season, two weeks before winning his first major title at the Masters.

Scheffler is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2023 WGC-Match Play odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Five others are priced shorter than 20-1 in the WGC-Match Play 2023 field, including Rahm (10-1) and McIlroy (12-1). Cantlay is listed at 15-1, followed by Max Homa (16-1) and Collin Morikawa (19-1), while Kisner is a 65-1 longshot. Before making any 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. The expert is up almost 14 units this season, meaning a profit of nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a strong season in both outright picks and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is fading McIlroy, the 2015 Match Play champion and 2012 runner-up. The Northern Irishman was ranked No. 1 in the world just over a month ago, but he has struggled lately. He missed the cut at the Players and could be considering an equipment change. McDonald believes the four-time major champion will be looking ahead to Augusta and says "some tuning up is needed" before he goes for the career grand slam. McIroy ranks 173th in strokes gained putting and 186th in driving accuracy, so he could have trouble.

On the other hand, McDonald will be keeping an eye on Scheffler like everyone else. The top-ranked star was the runner-up in 2021 and cruised to the title last year after a tricky group stage. Scheffler leads the tour in strokes gained off the tee and greens in regulation, is 21st around the greens and in positive territory putting. The 26-year-old defended one title already this season, winning his second straight in Phoenix. The Texas resident has six top-10 finishes in nine starts, including two victories. Scheffler is 94 under par over his past six tournaments. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1500

Max Homa +1600

Collin Morikawa +1900

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jason Day +2400

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Will Zalatoris +2900

Sungjae Im +3100

Tom Kim +3100

Cameron Young +3400

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tommy Fleetwood +3700

Corey Conners +4200

Sam Burns +4500

Shane Lowry +4800

Keegan Bradley +4800

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Rickie Fowler +5500

Matt Kuchar +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Kevin Kisner +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Russell Henley +8500

Harris English +9500

Adam Hadwin +9500

Brian Harman +9500

Kurt Kitayama +9500

Justin Suh +9500

Victor Perez +9500

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Maverick Mcnealy +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Nick Taylor +14000

K.H. Lee +14000

Adrian Meronk +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sepp Straka +16000

MacKenzie Hughes +17000

Ben Griffin +17000

Scott Stallings +19000

J.J. Spaun +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Davis Thompson +25000