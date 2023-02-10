The first full-field designated event of the season is finally upon us as the 2023 WM Phoenix Open takes center stage on the PGA Tour playing calendar. With 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Rankings participating, the Greenest Show on Grass is sure to be filled with birdies, beers and some of the loudest fans golfers witness all season long.

The vast majority of the game's elite travel to TPC Scottsdale. Among them are two of the hottest players in the world in Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who will play in the same tournament for the first time since the DP World Tour Championship, where Rahm won and McIlroy claimed the season-long crown in Europe.

A cut above the rest of the field, it remains to be seen if world No. 2 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler has something to say about that. Claiming five straight top-11 finishes dating back to last year, the Texan will attempt to put his best foot forward as he embarks on the first title defense of his PGA Tour career.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas will look to keep their stellar history at TPC Scottsdale going while relative newcomers Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland aim to make history of their own. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Cameron Young round out a stellar field.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio