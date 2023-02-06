The 2023 WM Phoenix Open gets underway from the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 9. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are expected to be in the mix at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, and he's going off at 15-1 to repeat according to the latest 2023 WM Phoenix Open odds. McIlroy, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is listed as the 8-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 WM Phoenix Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 WM Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 WM Phoenix Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2023: Xander Schauffele, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Schauffele has had success at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years, finishing inside the top-10 in three of his last four starts.

However, Schauffele has struggled mightily with his driving accuracy percentage (55.87%) this season, ranking 138th on the PGA Tour. In addition, the 29-year-old ranks 75th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.212), 67th in total putting (184.7) and 92nd in one-putt percentage (39.74%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the WM Phoenix Open 2023 field.

Another surprise: Max Homa, a 21-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Homa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Homa certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 32-year-old has won six times on the PGA Tour, and he's coming off a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Homa is currently ranked sixth in birdie average (5.25), ninth in scoring average (69.485) and 10th in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.600). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 WM Phoenix Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 21-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the WM Phoenix Open 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 WM Phoenix Open odds below.

2023 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

See full the WM Phoenix Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +800

Jon Rahm +850

Xander Schauffele +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Max Homa +2100

Sungjae Im +2700

Viktor Hovland +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Tom Kim +2800

Cameron Young +2900

Jordan Spieth +3100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Sam Burns +4200

Sahith Theegala +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Keegan Bradley +6000

Alex Noren +6500

Si Woo Kim +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Jason Day +7500

Seamus Power +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Aaron Wise +8500

K.H. Lee +9500

Tom Hoge +9500

Lucas Herbert +9500

Maverick Mcnealy +9500

Keith Mitchell +9500

Chris Kirk +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Brendan Steele +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Brendon Todd +14000

Davis Thompson +14000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +14000

Adam Hadwin +14000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Harris English +15000

Francesco Molinari +16000

Webb Simpson +16000

Joel Dahmen +17000

Scott Stallings +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Davis Riley +18000

Garrick Higgo +19000

Luke List +20000

Russell Knox +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

Ryan Palmer +21000

Hayden Buckley +21000

Sam Ryder +21000

Patrick Rodgers +22000

Emiliano Grillo +22000

MacKenzie Hughes +23000

Trey Mullinax +24000

Mark Hubbard +25000

Matthew NeSmith +25000

Martin Laird +25000

Kevin Kisner +25000