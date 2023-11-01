After a brief break, the PGA Tour returns to action with its fifth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. Taking to a new venue after severing ties with El Camaleon at Mayakoba, this event will be the first to be featured on the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.

The field will be led by Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg. Fresh off a playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship and another quality outing at the Shriners Children's Open, Aberg has risen to 99th in the FedEx Cup and 58th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The 23-year-old hopes for another strong showing to solidify his spot inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup and to inch closer to the top 50 in the OWGR by the end of the calendar year.

Aberg's start marks his 10th of the season and cements him in a Rookie of the Year race that may still be in flux. Last year's winner, Cameron Young, hopes to assert himself in his first start of the fall after a sluggish sophomore campaign and omission from the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala and two-time winner in 2023 Lucas Glover look to stretch their run of form.

Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Andrew Putnam and Adam Svensson round out those inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup to tee it up while Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery and Nick Hardy make up the top three in the FedEx Cup Fall with eyes on locking in their spots for the first two signature events of 2024.

