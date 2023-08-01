The 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season wraps up this week in the first tournament of August. The tour visits Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship beginning on Thursday. The results of the tournament will also firm up the top 75 players in the FedEx Cup standings for next week's playoffs. In addition, 2022 champion Tom Kim withdrew from the field, ensuring there will not be a repeat champion in the event.

Sungjae Im (+1600) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 Wyndham Championship odds, followed by Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Sam Burns (+2000).

2023 Wyndham Championship expert picks

One player Cohen loves this week is Si Woo Kim. He won this event in 2016 and has tremendous results beyond that performance. Kim has four top-five finishes at the Wyndham Championship, and he is also the highest-ranked player in the field when it comes to the current FedEx Cup standings. Course history isn't the only positive, as Kim is in strong form right now. He has gained more than two shots as a ball striker in seven of the last eight tournaments, and Kim won the Sony Open earlier this season in Hawaii. He has five top-10 finishes this season.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Matsuyama. Matsuyama has missed the cut four times at the Wyndham Championship, including the last two appearances in 2019 and 2021. Matsuyama remains a strong player, but he does not have a top-three finish this season and also has a missed cut recently at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Matsuyama also has documented issues with his putter. He is 124th in strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour this season, and Matsuyama is also 78th in putting average and 72nd in putts per round. See all of Cohen's Wyndham Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2023 Wyndham Championship fantasy golf lineups

