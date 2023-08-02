Former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will try to end an 18-month winless drought when he tees off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship beginning Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Ranked No. 31 in the world, Matsuyama has eight victories on the PGA Tour but none since the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii. He is coming off a 30th-place finish at the 3M Open last week in Minnesota.

Matsuyama and Russell Henley are the co-favorites in the latest 2023 Wyndham Championship odds at +1800. Sungjae Im (+2000) and Si Woo Kim (+2000) round out the top four choices in the Wyndham Championship 2023 field. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week. Before locking in any 2023 Wyndham Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 20-9-1 and returning 9.19 units over that span. That's a $919 profit for $100 bettors in the past 10 weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Wyndham Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Im, who is listed at +2000 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship odds, behind only Henley and Matsuyama. The two-time Presidents Cup player is ranked No. 27 in the world and No. 36 in the FedEx Cup standings. However, he is coming off a missed cut at the 3M Open.

In addition, Im hasn't finished better than 20th in any tournament since early May, and one of the reasons is his poor final round scoring (70.39), which ranks 110th on the PGA Tour. For comparison, he ranks first in third round scoring (67.89). "He may have a decent tournament, but I see no reason to back him at his price," Nejad told SportsLine. See all his picks at SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on German Stephan Jaeger. A +4500 longshot, Jaeger has never won and has only one top-five finish in 120 career PGA Tour starts. But he has made the cut in 11 straight events and hasn't missed a cut since April.

Nejad likes that Jaeger has dramatically improved his ball-striking this year. Last season he finished 184th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (-.506) and 155th in driving distance (293.0 yards). But this year he ranks 50th in SG: Off the Tee (.259) and 47th in driving distance (306.2). "He has been elite with the ball-striking and the putter as of late, and he checks plenty of other boxes this week," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to back at SportsLine.

2023 Wyndham Championship odds, field, contenders

Russell Henley + 1800

Hideki Matsuyama + 1800

Sungjae Im + 2000

Si Woo Kim + 2000

Sam Burns + 2200

J.T. Poston + 2500

Denny McCarthy + 2500

Shane Lowry + 3000

Justin Thomas + 3500

Ludvig Aberg + 3500

Alex Smalley + 3500

Adam Scott + 3500

Aaron Rai + 4000

Adam Hadwin + 4000

Stephan Jaeger + 4000

Byeong Hun An + 4500

Brendon Todd + 4500

Taylor Moore + 4500

J.J. Spaun + 4500

Cam Davis + 4500

Chris Kirk + 5000

Adam Svensson + 5500

Billy Horschel + 6000

Eric Cole + 6000

Nicholas Lindheim + 6000

Beau Hossler + 6000

Thomas Detry + 6000

Harris English + 6500

Gary Woodland + 7000

Alex Noren + 7000

Andrew Putnam + 7000

Akshay Bhatia + 7000

Adam Schenk + 7500

Ben Griffin + 7500

Garrick Higgo + 8000

Mark Hubbard + 8000

Doug Ghim + 8000

Kevin Streelman + 8000

Lucas Glover + 8000

Vincent Norrman + 8000

Patrick Rodgers + 8000

Austin Eckroat + 9000

Webb Simpson + 9000

Matt Kuchar + 9000

Brandon Wu + 9000

Davis Riley + 9000

Chez Reavie + 10000

Taylor Pendrith + 10000

Sam Stevens + 10000

Nicolai Hojgaard + 10000

Chesson Hadley + 10000

Kevin Yu + 10000

Dylan Wu + 10000

Nick Hardy + 10000

Justin Suh + 10000

Matt NeSmith + 11000

Sam Ryder + 12500

K.H. Lee + 12500

Ryan Palmer + 12500

Callum Tarren + 12500

Nate Lashley + 12500

Mackenzie Hughes + 12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout + 12500

S.H. Kim + 12500

Doc Redman + 12500

David Lipsky + 15000

Tyler Duncan + 15000

Martin Laird + 15000

Stewart Cink + 17500

Carson Young + 17500

Sam Bennett + 17500

Peter Kuest + 17500

MJ Daffue + 17500

Davis Thompson + 17500

Cameron Champ + 17500

C.T. Pan + 20000

Zac Blair + 20000

Chad Ramey + 20000

Aaron Baddeley + 20000

Greyson Sigg + 20000

Harry Hall + 20000

Matt Wallace + 20000

Ben Martin + 20000

Andrew Novak + 20000

Will Gordon + 22500

Justin Lower + 22500

Michael Kim + 22500

Brandt Snedeker + 22500

Scott Stallings + 22500

Ryan Gerard + 25000

Charley Hoffman + 25000

Joel Dahmen + 25000

David Lingmerth + 25000

Peter Malnati + 30000

Zach Johnson + 30000

Troy Merritt + 30000

Patton Kizzire + 30000

Harry Higgs + 30000

Danny Willett + 30000

Trey Mullinax + 30000

Ryan Moore + 30000

Adam Long + 30000

Erik van Rooyen + 35000

Robby Shelton + 35000

Max McGreevy + 40000

Jim Herman + 40000

Jimmy Walker + 40000

Carl Yuan + 40000

Russell Knox + 40000

Scott Piercy + 40000

Trevor Cone + 40000

Zecheng Dou + 40000

Ryan Armour + 40000

Richy Werenski + 40000

Kevin Tway + 40000

Matti Schmid + 40000

Brent Grant + 50000

Kevin Roy + 50000

Augusto Nunez + 50000

Jason Dufner + 50000

Austin Smotherman + 50000

Hank Lebioda + 50000

Nico Echavarria + 50000

Tyson Alexander + 50000

Brice Garnett + 50000

Jonathan Byrd + 50000

Henrik Norlander + 50000

Luke Donald + 50000

Harrison Endycott + 50000

James Hahn + 50000

Cameron Percy + 50000

Kramer Hickok + 50000

Tano Goya + 50000

Kelly Kraft + 75000

Scott Harrington + 75000

Paul Haley II + 75000

Brandon Matthews + 75000

Robert Streb + 75000

Austin Cook + 75000

Ryan Brehm + 100000

Dylan Frittelli + 100000

Kyle Reifers + 100000

Trevor Werbylo + 100000

Michael Gligic + 100000

Matthias Schwab + 100000

Wesley Bryan + 100000

Rory Sabbatini + 100000

Ben Taylor + 100000

Brian Stuard + 100000

Tommy Gainey + 150000

Andrew Landry + 150000

Kyle Westmoreland + 200000

Nick Watney + 250000

Jon Mayer + 250000

Brian Gay + 250000

Joey Lane + 500000