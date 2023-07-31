The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday, Aug. 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.. This is the final event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season and only the top 75 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning next week in Memphis. That means the 2023 Wyndham Championship field will be loaded with players hungry to earn a postseason spot or firm up their position.

Sungjae Im is the 16-1 favorite in the 2023 Wyndham Championship odds while Hideki Matsuyama is listed just behind him at 18-1. Justin Thomas is 28-1 in this week's PGA Tour odds and currently sits 79th in the standings, so the 15-time PGA Tour winner will need a strong showing at Sedgefield.

Top 2023 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2023: Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner and the top favorite at 16-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Im is the No. 27 player in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week and he's 36th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he's looking to pick up some extra points this week to start making progress towards the top 30 and the Tour Championship at East Lake in three weeks.

However, he's coming off a missed cut last week at the 3M Open and hasn't finished better than T-20 in his last nine starts, missing the cut a total of four times during that span. Im was a runner-up at the Wyndham last year but the FedEx Cup field shrinking from 125 to 70 means he'll face a much tougher field this time around, which is another reason why the model is fading the 25-year-old South Korean.

Another surprise: Keith Mitchell, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 31-year-old University of Georgia product is coming off his fifth top 10 of the season last week, shooting 16-under to finish tied for fifth at the 3M Open.

That strong showing moved Mitchell up to 57th in the FedEx Cup standings and 59th in the OWGR and there's plenty of incentive to keep pushing forward. Mitchell is one of the best drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour, ranking fifth in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.827) and second in total driving. That should be a useful tool around Sedgefield Country Club, where he's made the cut three of the four times he's played this event. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Wyndham Championship picks

2023 Wyndham Championship odds, field

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Sam Burns 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Ludvig Aberg 28-1

Justin Thomas 28-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Taylor Moore 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Adam Hadwin 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 60-1

Akshay Bhatia 60-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Eric Cole 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Taylor Pendrith 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Mark Hubbard 70-1

Vincent Norrman 70-1

Adam Schenk 75-1

Nicholas Lindheim 75-1

Adam Svensson 75-1

Brandon Wu 75-1

Ben Griffin 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Andrew Putnam 90-1

Lucas Glover 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Matt Wallace 110-1

Davis Riley 110-1

David Lipsky 110-1

S.H. Kim 110-1

Sam Bennett 110-1

Sam Ryder 110-1

MJ Daffue 110-1

Davis Thompson 130-1

Harry Hall 130-1

Ben Martin 130-1

Chad Ramey 130-1

Dylan Wu 130-1

Andrew Novak 130-1

Peter Kuest 130-1

Cameron Champ 130-1

Stewart Cink 130-1

Callum Tarren 130-1

Matt NeSmith 130-1