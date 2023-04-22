The PGA Tour stays in SEC Country for another week for the 2023 Zurich Classic. From Georgia to South Carolina and now to Louisiana, a field of 80 teams of two will take on the challenge that is TPC Louisiana and team golf. Playing a combination of four-ball and foursomes over four rounds, teams will need to come together or risk getting left behind.

Last season, good friends and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay dominated from the start. Setting the scoring record after each and every round, the Americans came in at a 29-under total to claim the title belts and propel their seasons forward.

They will aim to do this same this year following stellar finishes at both the Masters and RBC Heritage. The winner of the tartan jacket at Harbour Town, Matt Fitzpatrick, makes the trip to Louisiana as well and has employed the services of his little brother, Alex Fitzpatrick. The pair of Englishmen are not the only international duo that may catch some eyeballs, however. South Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim rekindle their Presidents Cup connection from this past fall, while Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard will represent Denmark.

Max Homa has sought the help of Collin Morikawa in their debut together, while Sam Burns and Billy Horschel make their third appearance alongside one another with aspirations of improving on last year's runner-up performance.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio