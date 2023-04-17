The Zurich Classic of New Orleans became the lone team event on the PGA Tour schedule in 2017, with 80 duos competing in a unique scoring format. Thursday and Saturday will feature best-ball scoring at the 2023 Zurich Classic, while Friday and Sunday will be alternate shot. Presidents Cup teammates and defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele headline the 2023 Zurich Classic field. They are 4-1 favorites in the latest 2023 Zurich Classic odds, followed by Collin Morikawa and Max Homa (17-2).

Top 2023 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Zurich Classic 2023: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the defending champions and the heavy favorites on the PGA odds board, fail to defend their title. The duo shot an event-record 29-under par across four rounds last year, but there are several 2023 Zurich Classic contenders ready to get revenge this year.

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, who finished in second place in 2022, are back in the field this week. Homa and Morikawa are teaming up for the first time, creating a serious threat for the defending champions. There are also two teams that have been together for every edition of the Zurich Classic (Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft). In addition, since the Zurich Classic switched to a team format, no team has successfully defended their title at TPC Louisiana.

Another surprise: Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, 28-1 longshots, make a strong run at the title. They have a much better chance to win it all than their odds imply, so they are a target for anyone looking for a big payday. Taylor has been a contender in several individual events over the last few months, which includes a second-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

He added a pair of top-15 finishes at the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open, so he is in strong form heading into this tournament. Hadwin has only missed the cut three times in 14 tournaments this season, carding a top-15 at the Players Championship. Taylor and Hadwin are a dangerous pairing who have value as longshots on the PGA odds board. See who else to pick here.

2023 Zurich Classic odds, field

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa +850

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell +1400

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim +1600

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1800

Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama +2200

Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2200

Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark +2500

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry +2800

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

Harris English/Tom Hoge +3000

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3500

Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen +3500

Will Gordon/Davis Thompson +3500

Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore +4000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +4000

Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace +4000

Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges +4500

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire +4500

Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard +4500

Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax +4500

Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley +5000

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder +5000

Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett +5500

Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall +5500

Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue +6000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +6500

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +6500

Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer +7000

Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh +7000

Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren +7000

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu +7500

Sam Saunders/Eric Cole +8000

Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan +8000

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok +8000

Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab +9000