The PGA DFS player pool will be missing some of the top players in the world, but there are several proven veterans in the 2024 3M Open field. Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley are among the experienced players expected to be anchors for PGA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Bradley was recently named the 2025 Ryder Cup captain for Team USA, while Rose and Horschel both finished T-2 at the Open Championship last week.

Finau won the 3M Open in 2022 and secured a T-7 finish at TPC Twin Cities in 2023, but he missed the cut last week at Royal Troon. Should your PGA DFS strategy include rostering one of those veterans, or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 3M Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 3M Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the 3M Open 2024.

Top 2024 3M Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 3M Open 2024 is Mac Meissner at $7,600 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Meissner enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-20 or better in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a fourth-place finish last week at the Barracuda Championship.

The 25-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at TPC Twin Cities. In fact, Meissner is currently ranked inside the top 50 in several important statistical categories, including scoring average (69.66), birdie average (4.04), strokes gained: total (0.731) and strokes gained: approach to green (0.299), making him a solid building block for PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rico Hoey at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Hoey enters this week's event as one of the best drivers on tour, which will make him a PGA DFS asset at TPC Twin Cities.

Hoey currently ranks eighth in total driving (103) and ninth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.655). He's also been effective with an iron in his hands, ranking 30th in greens in regulation percentage (68.52%). Those impressive stats have helped Hoey finish T-8 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 3M Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 3M Open 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 3M Open DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.