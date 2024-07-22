The 2024 3M Open is set to get underway on Thursday, July 25, and several players will enter TPC Twin Cities confident they can secure the victory. Tony Finau has recorded six wins on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 3M Open in 2022. Finau enters the 2024 3M Open ranked third in strokes gained: approach to green (0.865) and eighth in strokes gained: total (1.194). However, Finau is coming off a missed cut at last week's Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose is coming off a T-2 finish at the British Open, just his second top-10 finish this season. Rose has racked up 11 career victories on the PGA Tour but hasn't finished on top of the leaderboard since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The latest 2024 3M Open odds list Finau as the 10-1 favorite, while Rose is a 55-1 longshot. Other 3M Open contenders include Sam Burns (18-1), Sahith Theegala (22-1) and Akshay Bhatia (25-1). Before locking in your 2024 3M Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the 2024 3M Open field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 3M Open: Sam Burns, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Burns has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-15 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

However, he has struggled with consistency this season, especially with his iron play. Burns enters this week's event ranked 101st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.016) and 131st in greens in regulation percentage (64.13%). TPC Twin Cities places a premium on precision, which doesn't bode well for Burns' chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tom Hoge, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hoge is coming off a disappointing showing at the Open Championship, finishing T-72 after shooting an 80 in the final round. However, he has all the tools needed to be in contention this week at TPC Twin Cities. Hoge is currently ranked second in strokes gained: approach to green (0.911), sixth in birdie average (4.31), 14th in putting average (1.725) and 21st in scoring average (69.66). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Hoge a strong play for your 2024 3M Open bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 3M Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title, including three golfers fetching 60-1 or longer odds finishing inside the top 10. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 3M Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 3M Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 3M Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors this year.

2024 3M Open odds, top contenders

Get full 2024 3M Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Tony Finau +1000

Sam Burns +1800

Sahith Theegala +2200

Akshay Bhatia +2500

Luke Clanton +2800

Keith Mitchell +3000

Keegan Bradley +3000

Tom Hoge +3300

Billy Horschel +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Erik van Rooyen +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Cam Davis +4500

Nick Dunlap +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Sam Stevens +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Mac Meissner +6000

Chan Kim +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Rico Hoey +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Ben James +6500

Matt Wallace +7000

Max Greyserman +7500

Adam Svensson +8000

Neal Shipley +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Fishburn +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Andrew Novak +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Thriston Lawrence +8000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Ben Silverman +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Hayden Springer +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Sam Ryder +12000

Dylan Wu +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Santiago de la Fuente +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

S.H. Kim +12000

Carson Young +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Daniel Berger +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Chandler Phillips +15000

Nate Lashley +15000