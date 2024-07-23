All four major championships are now in the rear view mirror, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs are on the horizon. This week, the PGA Tour head to Blaine, Minn. for the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Veteran Tony Finau is the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest 2024 3M Open odds. Other top contenders in the 2024 3M Open field include Sam Burns (18-1), Sahith Theegala (22-1), Akshay Bhatia (25-1), Luke Clanton (28-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), and Keegan Bradley (30-1). Defending champion Lee Hodges is an 80-1 longshot. The total 2024 3M Open purse is $8.3 million, with the winner's share listed at $1.494 million.

With One and Done pools winding down, it is imperative that you nail your 3M Open picks. Should you back one of the favorites or target a longshot like Billy Horschel or Adam Hadwin? Before locking in your 2024 3M Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

When it comes to One and Done picks, McClure has been on fire all year. He nailed all four major championship winners -- Scottie Scheffler (Masters), Xander Schauffele (PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau (U.S. Open), and Schauffele (Open Championship) -- and hit on multiple signature events.

Now, McClure has his sights on the 2024 3M Open and just revealed his optimal One and Done picks. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's 3M Open 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 3M Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 3M Open is Sahith Theegala. The 26-year-old has risen to 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and has proven to be a threat to win any tournament he enters. Theegala has six top-10 finishes already in 2024, with his best performances coming in signature events against elite fields.

The former Pepperdine standout ranks near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He is ranked 11th in total strokes gained (1.131), 23rd in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.401) and strokes gained tee-to-green (0.710), and 25th in strokes gained putting (0.421). As one of the most talented and accomplished players in the field, McClure believe Theegala will be in contention at the 3M Open. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 3M Open 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 3M Open one and done picks who has a long track record of success against elite competition. This multiple time PGA Tour winner has the ability to win any tournament he enters, and is one of the most talented golfers in this field. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's 3M Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the 3M Open 2024, and which golfers should you target for your one and done picks this week at TPC Twin Cities? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's 3M Open 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who has nailed eight outright winners in 2024, and find out.