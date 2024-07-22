The road to the FedEx Cup Playoffs makes its way through Blaine, Minn., this week for the 2024 3M Open beginning Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Just two weeks remain for players to earn points toward the FedEx Cup standings. After next week's Wyndham Championship, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This week's 3M Open has attracted several players on the bubble of the top 70. Past 3M champion Tony Finau, who ranks 15th in the FedEx Cup standings, is the +1100 favorite in the 3M Open odds.

Sam Burns is second in the odds at +1800 among the 156 players in the 2024 3M Open field. Sahith Theegala (+2000), Akshay Bhatia (+2200) and Luke Clanton (+2800) round out the top five odds this week's PGA odds board. Before locking in any 3M Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 3M Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Theegala, even though he is the third choice in the odds at +2000. Ranked No. 11 in the world, Theegala has six top-10 and nine top-25 finishes in 20 events this season. Last week at the Open Championship, he shot +14 and missed the cut.

In addition, Theegala has never played well in the 3M Open. In three previous appearances, he has never reached the weekend. "While I do think he can have a good tournament, his history at TPC Twin Cities says otherwise," Nejad told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Nejad is high on J.T. Poston, who is +3500 in the 3M Open odds. Nicknamed the Postman, Poston has four top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in 19 events this season. He has made the cuts in five of his last six events.

How to make 2024 3M Open picks

2024 3M Open odds, field

Tony Finau +1100

Sam Burns +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Akshay Bhatia +2200

Luke Clanton +2800

Tom Hoge +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Keegan Bradley +3000

Billy Horschel +3000

Taylor Pendrith +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Erik Van Rooyen +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adam Hadwin +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Nick Dunlap +4500

Sam Stevens +5000

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Mac Meissner +5500

Jhonattan Vegas +5500

Harry Hall +5500

Chan Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Rico Hoey +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Matt Wallace +6500

Thriston Lawrence +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Jake Knapp +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Seamus Power +7500

Patrick Fishburn +7500

Neal Shipley +7500

Ben James +7500

Taylor Moore +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Ben Silverman +8000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

J.J. Spaun +9000

Hayden Springer +10000

Sam Ryder +11000

S.H. Kim +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Santiago De la Fuente +12000

Nate Lashley +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Hayden Buckley +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Dylan Wu +12000

Chandler Phillips +12000

Carson Young +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Zac Blair +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Ben Kohles +15000

S.Y. Noh +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Matt NeSmith +17000

Martin Laird +17000

Lanto Griffin +17000

K.H. Lee +17000

Joseph Bramlett +17000

Jacob Bridgeman +17000

Henrik Norlander +17000

Chris Gotterup +17000

Alejandro Tosti +17000

Adam Schenk +17000

Troy Merritt +20000

Robby Shelton +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Matt Kuchar +20000

Luke List +20000

Kevin Streelman +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Greyson Sigg +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

David Skinns +20000

Chez Reavie +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Callum Tarren +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Trace Crowe +25000

Kevin Dougherty +25000

Zach Johnson +30000

Vincent Norrman +30000

Tyler Duncan +30000

Scott Piercy +30000

Roger Sloan +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Kevin Tway +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

David Lipsky +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Brandon Wu +30000

Austin Smotherman +30000

Aaron Baddeley +30000

Tobias Jonsson +35000

Stewart Cink +35000

Parker Coody +35000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000

Ben Warian +35000

Will Gordon +40000

Ryan McCormick +40000

Nicholas Lindheim +40000

Kevin Chappell +40000

Kelly Kraft +40000

James Hahn +40000

Dylan Frittelli +40000

Cody Gribble +40000

Wilson Furr +50000

Russell Knox +50000

William McGirt +50000

Wesley Bryan +60000

Tyson Alexander +70000

Tom Whitney +70000

Rafael Campos +70000

Brandt Snedeker +70000

Bill Haas +70000

Sean O'Hair +100000

Scott Gutschewski +100000

Martin Trainer +100000

Ben Taylor +100000

Austin Cook +100000

Anders Albertson +100000

Ryan Brehm +150000

Paul Barjon +150000

Kevin Kisner +150000

Josh Teater +150000

Erik Barnes +150000

Blaine Hale Jr. +150000

Raul Pereda +250000

Nick Watney +250000

Jeff Sorenson +250000

Braden Shattuck +250000