Amateur Luke Clanton will look to continue his hot summer when he tees off in the 2024 3M Open beginning on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Over the last month, Clanton, who will be a junior this semester at Florida State, tied for 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for second at the John Deere Classic. With those finishes, he became the first amateur to finish in the top 10 in consecutive PGA Tour events since Billy Joe Patton in 1957-58.
This week, Clanton is listed at +2800 to win, the fifth-lowest odds in the field. Meanwhile, past 3M champion Tony Finau is the +1100 favorite in the 2024 3M Open odds. Sam Burns is the +1800 second choice among the 2024 3M Open field. Sahith Theegala (+2000), Akshay Bhatia (+2200) and Clanton (+2800) round out the top five choices on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 3M Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 3M Open field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Top 2024 3M Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Sahith Theegala, even though he is the third choice in the odds at +2000. The 26-year-old Theegala has been befuddled by TPC Twin Cities over his career. He has missed the cut all three times he has played the 3M Open.
This season, Theegala has struggled with his play around the green. He ranks 118th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the green (-0.082). "While I do think he can have a good tournament, his history at TPC Twin Cities says otherwise," Nejad told SportsLine.
Another curveball: Nejad is high on J.T. Poston, who is +3500 in the 3M Open odds. Sitting at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, Poston has the ability to go low. Earlier this season, he shot a 61 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which is tied for the sixth-lowest round this year on the PGA Tour.
In addition, he has a good track record at the 3M Open. He has made the cut in all three previous appearances, which includes a tie for second last year. "His history at TPC Twin Cities is excellent," Nejad said. "He is a prime candidate to be there on Sunday." See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 3M Open picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 3M Open and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +5000. This player "grades out very well in the approach department" and is a longshot who could surprise.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 3M Open, and which player in the 3M Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +5000?
2024 3M Open odds, field
2024 3M Open odds, field
Tony Finau +1100
Sam Burns +1800
Sahith Theegala +2000
Akshay Bhatia +2200
Luke Clanton +2800
Tom Hoge +3000
Keith Mitchell +3000
Keegan Bradley +3000
Billy Horschel +3000
Taylor Pendrith +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Maverick McNealy +4000
Erik Van Rooyen +4000
Cam Davis +4000
Adam Hadwin +4000
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Nick Dunlap +4500
Sam Stevens +5000
Michael Thorbjornsen +5000
Kurt Kitayama +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Emiliano Grillo +5000
Austin Eckroat +5000
Mac Meissner +5500
Jhonattan Vegas +5500
Harry Hall +5500
Chan Kim +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Rico Hoey +6000
Mackenzie Hughes +6000
Doug Ghim +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Matt Wallace +6500
Thriston Lawrence +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Lee Hodges +7000
Jake Knapp +7000
Beau Hossler +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Seamus Power +7500
Patrick Fishburn +7500
Neal Shipley +7500
Ben James +7500
Taylor Moore +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Ben Silverman +8000
Pierceson Coody +9000
Michael Kim +9000
Kevin Yu +9000
J.J. Spaun +9000
Hayden Springer +10000
Sam Ryder +11000
S.H. Kim +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Chesson Hadley +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Santiago De la Fuente +12000
Nate Lashley +12000
Matti Schmid +12000
Joel Dahmen +12000
Hayden Buckley +12000
Gary Woodland +12000
Dylan Wu +12000
Chandler Phillips +12000
Carson Young +12000
Alex Smalley +12000
Zac Blair +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Justin Lower +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Ben Kohles +15000
S.Y. Noh +17000
Ryan Moore +17000
Matt NeSmith +17000
Martin Laird +17000
Lanto Griffin +17000
K.H. Lee +17000
Joseph Bramlett +17000
Jacob Bridgeman +17000
Henrik Norlander +17000
Chris Gotterup +17000
Alejandro Tosti +17000
Adam Schenk +17000
Troy Merritt +20000
Robby Shelton +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Matt Kuchar +20000
Luke List +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Greyson Sigg +20000
Garrick Higgo +20000
David Skinns +20000
Chez Reavie +20000
Chad Ramey +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
Bud Cauley +20000
Trace Crowe +25000
Kevin Dougherty +25000
Zach Johnson +30000
Vincent Norrman +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Scott Piercy +30000
Roger Sloan +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Kevin Tway +30000
Joe Highsmith +30000
David Lipsky +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Brandon Wu +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Aaron Baddeley +30000
Tobias Jonsson +35000
Stewart Cink +35000
Parker Coody +35000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000
Ben Warian +35000
Will Gordon +40000
Ryan McCormick +40000
Nicholas Lindheim +40000
Kevin Chappell +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
James Hahn +40000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Cody Gribble +40000
Wilson Furr +50000
Russell Knox +50000
William McGirt +50000
Wesley Bryan +60000
Tyson Alexander +70000
Tom Whitney +70000
Rafael Campos +70000
Brandt Snedeker +70000
Bill Haas +70000
Sean O'Hair +100000
Scott Gutschewski +100000
Martin Trainer +100000
Ben Taylor +100000
Austin Cook +100000
Anders Albertson +100000
Ryan Brehm +150000
Paul Barjon +150000
Kevin Kisner +150000
Josh Teater +150000
Erik Barnes +150000
Blaine Hale Jr. +150000
Raul Pereda +250000
Nick Watney +250000
Jeff Sorenson +250000
Braden Shattuck +250000