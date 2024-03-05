The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a signature event, which means the PGA DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings will be stocked with talented golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth are a few of the big names expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, which gets underway from Bay Hill on Thursday, March 7. McIlroy won this event in 2018 and secured a T-2 finish in 2023, but he's failed to crack the top 20 in his first three starts this season.

Can McIlroy be relied on as one of the top PGA DFS picks this week, or is it time to fade him in favor of a player with a slightly lower price tag like Justin Thomas or Collin Morikawa?

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 is Scottie Scheffler at $11,300 on DraftKings and $12,400 on FanDuel. Scheffler has racked up six career victories on the PGA Tour and he finished on top of the leaderboard at this event in 2022. He also secured a T-4 finish at Bay Hill in 2023.

Scheffler is the betting favorite heading into this week's event at Bay Hill for good reason. He currently ranks first on the PGA Tour in several important statistical categories, including greens in regulation percentage (80.37%), strokes gained: approach to green (1.308) and birdie average (5.58). He also ranks second in scoring average (67.32), fifth in putting average (1.687) and ninth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.691), making him a solid anchor for your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Adam Scott at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Scott is off to a blistering start to the 2024 season, finishing T-20 or better in each of his first three events, which includes a T-8 showing at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Scott is a proven champion on the PGA Tour having racked up 14 career victories and he remains one of the best putters on tour. In fact, the 43-year-old Australian enters this week's event ranked inside the top 30 in one-putt percentage (42.93), putts per round (28.45) and putting average (1.725). Those impressive stats make Scott a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

