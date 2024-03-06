The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational marks the second of three player invitationals and the fourth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule. Not only does this tournament hold those designations, but it is also a part of the Open Qualifying Series, meaning a spot in the field for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon will be up for grabs.

Those who need not worry about qualifying about the last major championship of the season include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Making his first start in Florida this week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, he aims to keep a good thing going at the king's palace. A winner in 2022, Scheffler came close to successfully defending his title a year ago when Kurt Kitayama emerged from a star-studded leaderboard that included the likes of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy is in the field again amid a busy stretch of play for the Ulsterman. Ramping up his preparations for the Masters, McIlroy is driving the golf ball as well as ever but has failed to avoid the big numbers in his first few starts of the 2024 PGA Tour season. If he is the one who plans to stop this streak of longshot winners, McIlroy will need to keep the ball in play around this dangerous par 72.

In total, 14 of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are set to tee it up, with Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Moriakwa all enjoying past success around Bay Hill. Min Woo Lee grabbed a spot in the field thanks to his runner-up performance at the Cognizant Classic and jumped inside the Aon Swing 5 for what will be the last signature event until after the Masters.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio