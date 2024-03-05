The PGA Tour's Florida Swing rolls on this week when an elite field tees off in the fourth signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational beginning Thursday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. One week after the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, the Sunshine State will host Tour events the next three weeks: the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and Valspar. This week's tournament has attracted the Tour's biggest stars, led by the top two players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.



Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, at +650. McIlroy (+900), Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Patrick Cantlay (+1600) round out the top five choices on the PGA odds board for the the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 field. Before locking in any Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 32-20-1 and returning 8.30 units over that span. That's a $830 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is a strong contender according to the Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, at +900. The four-time major winner has a good history at Bay Hill. He has one win and five other top-10 finishes in nine career starts at the course.

But McIlroy has played three PGA Tour events this season without much success. He finished 66th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February, 24th in The Genesis Invitational and 21st at the Cognizant Classic last week. "Given the modest recent form and the talent-laden field, there's no chance I'm betting him at a number short of +1000," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Viktor Hovland, who's +1400. Ranked No. 4 in the world, Hovland has played just three events this year, finishing 22nd in The Sentry to open the season, 58th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 19th at The Genesis Invitational. He enters this week's tournament off a two-week break.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Xander Schauffele +1400

Viktor Hovland +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Max Homa +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Justin Thomas +3000

Jason Day +3000

Min Woo Lee +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Tom Kim +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Jake Knapp +5000

Harris English +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Matthieu Pavon +7500

J.T. Poston +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Luke List +9000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Sepp Straka +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Lucas Glover +13000

Denny McCarthy +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Taylor Moore +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

C.T. Pan +18000

Sami Valimaki +20000

Webb Simpson +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Grayson Murray +40000

David Ford +80000