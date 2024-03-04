The Florida swing on the PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. As a signature event, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4 million. Defending tournament champion Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. Other top contenders in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field include Rory McIlroy (17-2), Viktor Hovland (12-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Ludvig Åberg (20-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), and Collin Morikawa (20-1).

As the defending tournament champion, should Scheffler be among your top targets in One and Done pools this week? Or should you target a long shot like Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, or Ricke Fowler?

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

This season, one of his top OAD picks was for The American Express was Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600, and at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his top pick was Scottie Scheffler, who finished in sixth place after the final round was cancelled due to weather. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure recommended OAD players use Scheffler as their pick if they hadn't done so already this season. He ended up finishing in third place, taking home $519,200. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. Finally, at last week's Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place.

Top 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational is Viktor Hovland. The 26-year-old Norwegian is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, and is a threat to win any tournament he enters. In 2023, Hovland notched three outright wins before capping off his outstanding season by winning the FedEx Cup.

Hovland has a well-rounded game, ranking near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He has a relatively small sample size for 2024, but in 2023 Hovland ranked fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.412) and total driving, eighth in total strokes gained (1.648) and strokes gained off-the-tee (0.741), and 11th in strokes gained on approach (0.610). McClure knows Hovland excels against top flight fields and expects him to be in contention this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

