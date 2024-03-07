The PGA Tour travels to Bay Hill for the fourth signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Also labeled as one of three player invitationals, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature the same $20 million prize pool from the other signature events albeit with a slightly different payout structure.

In lieu of the standard $3.6 million first-place prize awarded a signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will shell out $4 million to this week's top performer. This winner's check exceeds that from the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open from 2023 with only the Players Championship granting more to its champion. The $4 million top prize also represents a $400,000 increase from last year's winner's share, which was taken home by defending champion Kurt Kitayama.

The top four players will all clear seven figures with the generous paydays trickling down the leaderboard. Everyone inside the top 36 of this 69-man field will take home at least $100,000. For the top 50 players and those within 10 strokes of the lead at the halfway point making the cut, a minimum of $52,000 will be theirs.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational for those players who make the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000