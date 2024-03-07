The PGA Tour travels to Bay Hill for the fourth signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Also labeled as one of three player invitationals, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature the same $20 million prize pool from the other signature events albeit with a slightly different payout structure.
In lieu of the standard $3.6 million first-place prize awarded a signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will shell out $4 million to this week's top performer. This winner's check exceeds that from the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open from 2023 with only the Players Championship granting more to its champion. The $4 million top prize also represents a $400,000 increase from last year's winner's share, which was taken home by defending champion Kurt Kitayama.
The top four players will all clear seven figures with the generous paydays trickling down the leaderboard. Everyone inside the top 36 of this 69-man field will take home at least $100,000. For the top 50 players and those within 10 strokes of the lead at the halfway point making the cut, a minimum of $52,000 will be theirs.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational for those players who make the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000